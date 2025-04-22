SCBaptists See Highest Baptism Numbers Since 2016

South Carolina Baptists are celebrating an exciting movement of God as churches across the state reported the highest number of baptisms since 2016.

According to the 2024 Annual Church Profile (ACP), 12,322 people were baptized this year — an 18 percent increase overall, with notable growth among the next generation.

Teenage baptisms rose by 23 percent, and baptisms among young adults age 18–29 saw a 42 percent increase, reflecting a rise of spiritual momentum among students and young adults in the state. Tony Wolfe, SCBaptist executive director-treasurer, said the results are “evidence that SCBaptists in this generation are serious about making disciples of Jesus Christ. We just have this one moment in time, and SCBaptists have decided they will not waste a single day. God is at work among and through SCBaptist churches today.”

A Focus on Next Generation Evangelism

A key contributor to this surge has been ONE Night evangelism events. These events, designed to engage lostness among teenagers through gospel-centered gatherings, have played a vital role in the growing number of student baptisms. ONE Night events are planned to help students feel welcome and comfortable bringing friends who may not have a church home. Activities like mechanical bulls and silent discos help create an engaging environment, but the goal is clear: Every student hears the gospel.

Since ONE Night’s inception in 2021, SCBaptist reports that 19,596 students have attended ONE Night events across South Carolina, resulting in 1,507 decisions for salvation and 232 students called to ministry. In the first few months of 2025, 194 students have already made salvation decisions through ONE Night this year.

Shane Pruitt, national NextGen director at the North American Mission Board, has preached at several of these events. “God is doing absolutely incredible things in and through this generation of young people,” Pruitt said. “I am so thankful for our partnership with SCBaptists to reach teenagers and young adults in South Carolina and beyond with the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

SCBaptist leaders say the momentum is no accident. According to Associate Executive Director-Treasurer Lee Clamp, churches are trying new strategies and increasing engagement with lost people. “I am thankful for the partnership with NAMB, associations, and hundreds of churches to conduct ONE Night evangelism events that have resulted in thousands of teenagers hearing the gospel,” Clamp said. “God is moving within the next generation.”

Partnering in Mission

Other NAMB leaders have echoed their excitement over what’s happening in South Carolina. Vice President of Evangelism Tim Dowdy called the ONE Night events “tremendously effective.” He said, “We are so grateful for the partnership with the South Carolina Baptist Convention, especially in the work they are doing to reach the next generation with the gospel.”

SCBaptist’s Share Team Leader Chad Stillwell described the trend as a clear movement of God. “Revival is stirring in South Carolina. God is working powerfully across the state and especially among our teenagers, college students, and young adults,” he said.

Local associations have been instrumental in organizing ONE Night events and equipping churches to evangelize within their communities.

The momentum shows no signs of slowing down. SCBaptist leaders and churches are already preparing for the next wave of events. Eight more ONE Night events are already planned for 2025, including the first-ever women’s ONE Night. A men’s event is also in development for this fall. As SCBaptists continue to partner across associations, churches, and generations, it is clear that every event, every partnership, and every effort is about one thing: reaching lost people with the gospel of Jesus Christ.

— Anna Gardner is creative editor for the South Carolina Baptist Convention.