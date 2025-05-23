‘A Unity of Purpose’ celebrates Southern Baptists’ Great Commission cooperation 

Q&A with Tony Wolfe, co-editor of “A Unity of Purpose”

In 2023, the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee assembled a small team to help prepare for the centennial anniversary of the Cooperative Program in 2025. Tony Wolfe, executive director-treasurer of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, was part of that team and suggested commissioning a book as part of the celebration.

Wolfe was then tasked to serve as an editor of the volume, which became known as “A Unity of Purpose” to be published by B&H Publishing Group. Last year, W. Madison Grace II, provost and vice president at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, joined as co-editor. For Wolfe, the book’s purpose is to be a theological, historical, and missional celebration of the Cooperative Program’s past, present and future.

But for him, the book and the Cooperative Program itself are personal. “The earliest days I can remember included celebration of CP-funded overseas missionaries and state convention discipleship ministries,” Wolfe said. His father serves as a Southern Baptist pastor. He followed in those pastoral footsteps before stepping into denominational leadership roles.

Now, Wolfe wants to help Southern Baptists better understand the funding mechanism that has served as a unifying force and disciple-making multiplier for a century.

What was the heart behind the creation of the Cooperative Program 100 years ago?

Wolfe: In 1925, Southern Baptists were emerging from a five-year, $75 million campaign that overpromised but underdelivered on unified funding for the entirety of their Baptist work. Direct appeals from Baptist institutions and the mounting debt of those institutions were choking out effective ministry and wasting precious resources. But money was not the real problem—strategy was. A model for a unified funding strategy had been tested and proven in the Kentucky Baptist Convention. SBC leadership looked to this model while they developed the Cooperative Program as a comprehensive, unified funding strategy for the entirety of SBC enterprises.

How has the Cooperative Program impacted the world?

The Cooperative Program has carried the Great Commission work of Southern Baptists all over the world. The gospel has been proclaimed in the remotest corners, and churches have been planted in the darkest places. Entire families and tribes have repented from sin and called on Jesus Christ for salvation. Generations of Southern Baptist pastors, church leaders and missionaries have been theologically trained and sustainably mobilized. Widows and orphans have been cared for. The hungry have been fed and the thirsty have drunk clean water—all while being pointed to the Bread of Life, who is also the Living Water.

The hands and feet of the Cooperative Program are the faithful, everyday Southern Baptists giving sacrificially through local churches that are giving sacrificially through the CP. However, the face of the Cooperative Program is the spiritually lost Hindu, the emotionally struggling pastor’s wife, the church leader desperate for theological training, the neighborhood in crisis from disaster, the trafficked teenage girl in an overpopulated city and the engineer or schoolteacher called to vocational missions. Only the ledgers of heaven can record the extent of Southern Baptists’ global Great Commission impact effected through their Cooperative Program these past 100 years.

What do you think people don’t understand about the Cooperative Program?

Sometimes Southern Baptists don’t quite grasp how dependent upon the Cooperative Program is the entirety of our Convention’s work. While the CP doesn’t populate 100% of the budgets for each supported entity, each SBC entity is dependent upon the CP in various ways including: direct funding (ex: the CP supplies 100% of the budget for at least two national entities and most state conventions); entity interconnectedness (ex: seminary-trained students mobilizing with the IMB); and organized representation (ex: nominations for trustees, boards, and committees), Convention polity (ex: annual motions from the floor), and timely distribution of funds (ex: CP and designated offerings) managed by the administrative work of the Executive Committee.

Why is this book called “A Unity of Purpose”?

In 1925, at the SBC’s annual meeting when the Cooperative Program was unanimously approved by messengers, M.E. Dodd was the chairman of the committee that brought the CP to the messenger body for a vote. In his address, he said, “Your Commission believes that the very time has come when this entire Convention should commit itself, with a unity of purpose and consecration never known before, to the common task of the enlistment of our people and the working out of this plan. We need to see that any other course means only chaos and ruin.”

The CP is the most obvious and most strategic outworking of the “unity of purpose and consecration” that Southern Baptists share. To categorize the Baptist Great Commission impulse as a “unity of purpose” is simply to restate its original declared agenda, from the 1845 Constitution, to “elicit, combine, and direct the energies of the whole denomination in one sacred effort, for the propagation of the Gospel.” Our one sacred effort is a unity of purpose. It keeps us moving forward together through crises and disagreements of many kinds in urgent, sacrificial, strategic Great Commission cooperation.

How have you seen God’s grace to Southern Baptists through the writing and editing of this book?

As the book the manuscript floated around the country for review, we began to hear Southern Baptists using common language to describe the Cooperative Program as they celebrate the CP’s past, present and future. Language creates culture, and “A Unity of Purpose” is giving Southern Baptists language of theological justification, historical celebration and missional focus surrounding our Great Commission cooperation.

Prayerfully, this common healthy language will begin to facilitate a culture of excitement and expectation among us. A book can capture words and convey thoughts, but only God can multiply His grace through a shared language to unite hearts and voices in renewed commitment to one sacred effort. I believe He is already using this book, at least in some way, for that purpose.

Why is a 100-year-old funding mechanism still important today?

The genius of the CP is not in its historical precedent, but its biblical foundation and philosophical timelessness. The CP is a mechanism that maintains and extends the united efforts of tens of thousands of autonomous churches; it is an elective giving pathway that underwrites the entirety of a voluntarily shared missional ecosystem, all built upon biblical foundations for inter-congregational cooperation. Because Baptists share strong convictions against ecclesiastical hierarchy, if they are to advance the Great Commission together, they must also share strong convictions for pooling resources and relationships for their common mission.

In 1925, from the outgrowth of these timeless principles, the CP became the unified giving plan for Southern Baptists to support the entirety of their missional enterprise. The CP is still relevant and still important because it’s the most natural and most effective outworking of the shared and confessed Baptist theological impulse for convictional Great Commission cooperation between locally autonomous churches.

What are the main challenges facing the future of the CP?

Every challenge we face today is just a contemporary expression of perennial challenges in our Convention of autonomous churches and institutions.

First, division and dissension within the Convention are not new, but today’s social media culture exacerbates them. Secondly, the downward trajectory of CP-giving over the last 20 years is concerning, but several times throughout history, we’ve had to climb out of financial holes and embarrassing shortfalls. Thirdly, talks of entity consolidation, doctrinal clarity and financial accountability are pressing upon our cooperation in this generation, but these are not new to Southern Baptists who, for 180 years, have expanded and combined entities, clarified and confessed doctrinal positions, and reframed and reformed fiduciary responsibilities. All things considered, if the question is “Can we recover extravagant CP giving in our generation?” the only answer is: “If we will, we can.”

Jill Waggoner is a writer for Lifeway Christian Resources.