Call for Nominations for SCBaptist Boards and Committees

Nominations to be considered at the 2025 SCBaptist Convention Annual Meeting are due no later than midnight on May 31. The nomination process utilizes the DocuSign platform. Once submitted, the forms are automatically routed to the appropriate Convention staff. Handwritten copies will not be accepted.

There are separate forms for candidates as Ministry Partner trustees, Executive Board members, and Convention Standing Committee members. Please select the appropriate link. All nomination forms can be found on the website at scbaptist.org/nominations.

According to the SCBaptist Convention Bylaws, the Nominations Committee is responsible for discussing incoming nominations and determining which names will appear on the ballot at the annual meeting. Duties of the Nominations Committee are outlined in the bylaws (Part II, Article III).

Taylors First Baptist Church will host the annual meeting on Nov. 10–11. Questions or comments may be directed to Janet Clonts at janetclonts@scbaptist.org or by calling 803-227-6106.