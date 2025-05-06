Charleston Southern Celebrates Flight School with Ribbon Cutting

Charleston Southern University held an official ribbon cutting ceremony May 5 at Summerville Airport in celebration of its purchase of Chucktown Flight Training, LLC.

The Charleston Southern aeronautics program began in 2021 with 19 students and one faculty member and has grown to 170 students and several faculty members, all U.S. Air Force combat pilot veterans.

President B. Keith Faulkner said, “This is a historic day for Charleston Southern and for our burgeoning aeronautics program,” as a plane bearing the CSU aeronautics logo of Semper Altius was visible behind him.

Faulkner said, “We are privileged to train pilots to go out and represent CSU.”

David Chinnis, chairman of Dorchester County Council, said Dorchester County is proud to host CSU’s collegiate flight program at the Summerville Airport. He said Dorchester County has invested $4.8 million in the Summerville Airport recently and plans to continue its investment.

Lloyd Richardson, chair of the CSU aeronautics program and a U.S. Air Force veteran, said the program has grown into a flight school fueled and inspired by the board of trustees’ confidence and the bold leadership of President Faulkner.

Richardson said, “We have had many people tell us they see something different in our CSU graduates — character. CSU creates men and women of character and attracts men and women of character.” He said the faculty has pledged a commitment of safety in all they do to keep students safe.

In addition to the professional pilot track, CSU Aeronautics also offers programs in aerospace management, and aviation maintenance management in conjunction with Trident Technical College.