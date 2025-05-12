Charleston Southern Graduates 460 in Spring, Held Five Ceremonies

Charleston Southern University celebrated commencement with a service for master’s and doctoral students on May 8, and a few events for those receiving bachelor’s degrees on May 9. All participants walked the stage of Lightsey Chapel — the very place where most were welcomed during their orientation to the university or attended chapel services each semester. More than 460 students received diplomas.

A baseball game that was called for lightning and rain delays allowed nine Buccaneers to receive their diplomas in a surprise ceremony pulled together after commencement ended.

Michael Bryant, vice president for strategic planning, faith integration, and Christian leadership at CSU since 2019, spoke to the graduate students.

Bryant encouraged graduates to reflect on their time at CSU, particularly on the ways they have changed during their educational pursuit. He said, “Consider this fact: Only a small percentage of people in the United States hold the status you have obtained. As of 2025, only about 10 percent of all adults hold a master’s degree, and only about 3.3 percent hold a doctoral or professional degree.”

Bryant said, “Don’t get wrapped up in your status like the world often gets wrapped up in its status. Instead, use your new educational status to fulfill God’s kingdom purposes — to do His will and to serve others in need — wherever He places you.”

A tenured professor of Christian studies, Bryant has served in a few roles since 2008 at CSU, including interim president, executive vice president, and dean of the College of Christian Studies. He will become dean of the College of Christian Studies at North Greenville University on June 1.

Elizabeth England, Student Government Association president, congratulated her fellow graduates on persevering through every obstacle, including beginning college during a global pandemic. England said, “My favorite part of CSU is the professors and being so close to the beach. Thank you to the professors who have taught us so much more than textbooks, for teaching us we are more than we can realize.”

Ashely Teasdel, a 2005 CSU graduate, was the guest speaker for the undergraduate ceremonies. Teasdel is the deputy secretary of commerce for the State of South Carolina. She joined S.C. Commerce in 2015 as the director of the business services division after spending nearly a decade in the banking sector.

Teasdel said, “What a joy and profound honor to stand before you today — to be asked to deliver a commencement address, especially at the university that grounded me.”

Referencing the Book of Esther in the Bible, Teasdel said, “For such a time as this, Esther was unexpectedly placed in a place of influence.” Esther arrived at a new responsibility. Teasdel told the graduates, “You have learned to persevere; the college experience is a masterclass in adaptability.”

Teasdel shared five lessons she has learned on her own journey:

Courage will rarely feel like confidence; it often looks like standing alone. Adversity is bound to shape you. Let it refine you; don’t let it define you. Leadership will demand more than excellence. It will demand self-awareness. You will not always feel ready, but purpose doesn’t wait on perfect timing. Timing is real, but trust is most important. Your pace doesn’t need to match anyone else’s for your purpose to be valid.

She shared, “I have a personal saying: ‘Authentic leadership isn’t about being unfiltered, it’s about being grounded, grounded in your purpose, grounded in your values.’”

— Jenna Johnson is executive director of marketing and communication at CSU.