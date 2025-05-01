Charleston Southern Offers Support to Limestone, St. Andrews Students

In the wake of recent closure announcements from Limestone University and St. Andrews University, Charleston Southern University is stepping forward with a plan that offers impacted students a clear, streamlined path forward in their academic journey with minimal disruption.

“As a fellow Christian university, Charleston Southern University is holding the faculty, staff, students, alumni, and extended Limestone University and St. Andrews University families in our heartfelt prayers during this time of transition,” CSU President B. Keith Faulkner said. “We recognize the deep impact a university home has on each life it touches, and our hearts are with all those navigating this unexpected chapter. CSU stands ready to extend a warm welcome to anyone seeking a Christ-centered community and a home away from home. You are not alone — we are here, and we are praying for you.”

Dedicated enrollment counselors stand by to provide personalized guidance, help evaluate transcripts, and walk students through financial aid and housing options.

To ease the transition for any transfers from Limestone and St. Andrews, Charleston Southern is offering:

Tour Treasure Grant of $1,500 guaranteed for any transfer attending a registration day this summer;

Freshman-level scholarships for students transferring to CSU this fall;

Housing for early transfers;

Credit transfer of up to 89 hours with registrar approval;

Waived application fees;

Personalized support from the enrollment and academic support teams.

Charleston Southern offers a wide range of bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs — including in-demand offerings such as aeronautics, business, nursing, biology, kinesiology, education, cybersecurity, and so much more. CSU is prepared to help students find their place and purpose in a Christ-honoring environment, whether that is in a traditional classroom or online.

Students and families can contact enroll@csuniv.edu or 843-863-7000 to talk to the CSU admissions team.