College Roundup: CSU Opens Conference Tourney with Win over Presbyterian

Charleston Southern dominated No. 6 Presbyterian College in game one of the Big South Championships on Wednesday afternoon, winning 12-2 in the tournament openr. Parks Ledwell dominated, allowing two runs over 6.1 innings but walked five. McAskie hit 2-3 with a homer and three RBI in another fantastic performance.

Lew Rice had a walk and an RBI triple. Charleston Southern will play #2 High Point on at 3 p.m. today.

Charleston Southern (29-20, 14-10) finished the regular season strong with series victory over Gardner-Webb. Kaden Smith was awarded player of the week after a 5 for 5 performance with five doubles which broke the single-game record and tied the NCAA record.

Game 1

A ninth inning blowup pushed the game to extra innings where Merik Carter’s RBI double handed the Bucs a 9-8 walk off loss.

After dominating all game, the Bucs relievers Chris Foster and Kyle Lewis allowed six runs without securing an out in the ninth. Starter Ryan Cole allowed one run over 6.2 innings and AJ Martin hit 3-5 with a homer and three RBI.

Game 2:

A 19-run outpouring featured seven Bucs homers—breaking the all-time Charleston Southern single-game record, resulting in a 19-4 win to even the series 1-1.

Smith went 2 for 3 with a homer and 5 RBI. Aiden McAskie went 4-6 with two homers and four RBI. Parked Ledwell improved to 2 for 2 after throwing six innings, allowed three runs (two earned) and struck out six.

Game 3:

The Bucs offense dominated again, winning 14-4 over the Bulldogs in the series finale. Smith smashed five doubles in a 5 for 5 showing. McAskie hit 4-6 and knocked in three runs while Tait Robertson allowed three runs over seven innings.

The regular season finale sealed the Bucs three-place finish in the Big South Conference which sealed the third seed in the Big South Championship.

_________

NGU Eliminated from Postseason

North Greenville’s 2025 Baseball season ended after losing 8-5 against Catawba College last weekend in the NCAA division II Southeast Regional championship. Unable to force a second game, North Greenville (45-15) finished this campaign with an earlier tournament exit that might have been expected.

Game 1

Young Harris at North Greenville

A clutch three-run double from Gideon Antle in the ninth inning sealed the 6-3 win over Young Harris College in the opening game of the NCAA DII Southeast Regionals.

Starter Matty Brown allowed three runs over 6.2 innings while striking out nine. Alton Gyselman knocked a two-run single in the first to break open the scoring.

Game 2

North Greenville at Catawba

An 11th inning go-ahead RBI groundout from the Indians first baseman James Dunlap decided the late extra inning affair. The Trailblazers’ last hit was an RBI-single from Brett Bloomquist in the 6th. Brody Fowler allowed three runs over six innings and struck out seven.

Game 3

Lander at North Greenville:

Jake Sears two-run homer in the eighth sealed a 5-2 win over Lander University on Saturday afternoon.

In a win-or-go-home losers bracket game, the Trailblazers pitching dominated the Bearcats. DH Tristan Salinas went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBI.

Game 4 North Greenville at Catawba:

North Greenville’s season ended after an 8-5 defeat to Catawba College on Saturday. A three-run first showed promising signs but Catawba’s starter Austin Fine locked down afterward and didn’t allow another run.

Trailblazers starter Brady Price allowed five runs on eight hits over five innings and collected the loss. Brett Bloomquist finished 2025 among the top three in Conference Carolinas in batting average, on-base percentage, and hits. Starting pitcher Matty Brown finished first in ERA and earned runs allowed in the conference.

