Finn to Be Nominated to Serve as SBC Recording Secretary

Louisiana pastor Jay Adkins says he plans to nominate current SBC Recording Secretary Nathan Finn for another term when Southern Baptists gather in Dallas, June 10-11.

“Dr. Finn is imminently qualified to serve in this area. He is a published scholar and church history professor who is also a faithful servant of the local church,” Adkins told Baptist Press.

Finn has served three terms in the role. Keeping the record of proceedings at the SBC Annual Meeting and finalizing its Book of Reports and Annual are the primary responsibilities of the position.

Finn serves as a professor and the executive director of the Institute for Faith and Culture at North Greenville University in South Carolina. He holds a B.A. degree in history from Brewton-Parker College, and M.Div. and Ph.D. degrees from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. Finn and his wife, Leah, are members of Taylors First Baptist Church, where he serves in a teaching pastor role.