New & Noteworthy Books — May 2025

Waiting Isn’t a Waste: The Surprising Comfort of Trusting God in the Uncertainties of Life (Crossway, 2024) by Mark Vroegop

Throughout our lives, we experience countless periods of waiting. Some moments are mere nuisances — others are daunting seasons filled with intense worry and doubt. We grow impatient by immovable traffic or crave an impending answer to a medical condition. Whatever our current circumstances, our innate response is to take action rather than stay still.

In this excellent work, the author calls believers to resist the human urge for control and lean on Christ for comfort while we wait for the uncertainties of life to unfold. The work explores what it means to wait on God through six important characteristics — waiting is hard, common, biblical, slow, commanded, and relational. This book not only teaches readers how to wait on God but inspires them to embrace waiting — for it prompts wisdom from God and brings invaluable peace to the present.

Scrolling Ourselves to Death: Reclaiming Life in a Digital Age (Crossway, 2025) edited by Brett McCracken and Ivan Mesa

The rapid advance of digital technology is reshaping our world and warping our minds. For Christians, the digital revolution has profound implications for spiritual formation and mission. How should we respond to the theological and discipleship challenges of scrolling life?

On the 40th anniversary of Neil Postman’s prophetic book Amusing Ourselves to Death (1985), Scrolling gathers today’s most incisive writers to think critically about the shaping power of contemporary technology. This book explores Postman’s insights, connects them to the challenges facing Christians today, and turns difficult challenges into life-giving opportunities for the church.

A Light on the Hill: The Surprising Story of How a Local Church in the Nation’s Capital Influenced Evangelicalism (Crossway, 2025) by Caleb Morell

Capitol Hill Baptist Church, located just blocks away from the center of American power, has a rich 150-year history. Its members have participated in significant world events, advocated for religious freedoms, and spoken out against the moral failings of the times. There’s no doubt this church has had a unique impact on evangelicalism from a significant location. But these lively characters and their unique experiences only tell part of this engaging narrative.

Everything Is Never Enough: Ecclesiastes’ Surprising Path to Resilient Happiness (Waterbrook, 2025) by Bobby Jamieson

Does it feel like you should be happy, and want to be happy, and try to be happy, but somehow you just can’t be happy? One way to be unhappy is not getting what you most want. Another way is to get all you could possibly want, only to discover that everything is not enough.

The writer of Ecclesiastes did it all. He had money, education, possessions, sex, and power — everything the modern world promises will bring joy — and yet he was never satisfied. And from his discontent, we benefit and find a surprisingly simple trail to lasting joy in this thoughtful exploration of Ecclesiastes, which speaks to all of us who feel restless and unfulfilled.