NGU Exits CC Tournament Early, Awaits DII Play

GASTONIA— North Greenville entered the Conference Carolinas tournament as the No. 4 seed on Thursday. After wrapping up the regular season with a 43-11 record, hopes were high entering the conference tournament. Conference Carolinas Tournament is eight teams and double elimination.

Game 1

Alton Gyselman drilled a walk-off RBI single with two-out in the bottom of the ninth to beat No. 5 UNC Pembroke 3-2 at Sims Legion Park Thursday afternoon.

Landon Peavy’s solo shot in the second gave the Trailblazers an early 2-1 lead. A clutch RBI single in the seventh by Isaias Villarreal tied the game at 2-2. Matty Brown improved to 10-0 after he allowed two runs (one earned) six hits, two walks and nine strikeouts over nine innings. Gideon Antle hit 2-4 with an RBI and scored the winning run.

Game 2

No. 8 Emmanuel scored three runs in the eighth to beat No. 4 North Greenville 8-5.

The Trailblazers committed a season high five errors including two from Brett Bloomquist who leads the team. Bryce Roddey hit 3-5 with two doubles and two runs scored. Gideon Antle went 2 for 4 with a solo homer, his 9th this season. Brody Fowler allowed eight runs (four earned) and 11 hits over seven innings.

Game 3

North Greenville blew a late lead and fell to Barton College 5-4 in the loser’s bracket of the Conference Carolinas Tournament. A two-run single in the top of the ninth scored the go ahead run for the Bulldogs. Kaden Roach allowed both runs over one inning of work and took the loss.

Antle recorded two hits including a solo homer in the second inning, his 10th this season. Starter Brady Price didn’t allow a run over 5. 2 innings but was pulled after 67 pitches. Despite getting knocked out early in the Conference Carolinas Tournament, North Greenville looks ahead to the DII tournament later this month.

South Carolina 5, CSU 3

COLUMBIA—The Bucs late rally wasn’t enough as Charleston Southern lost to the Gamecocks 5-3 at Founders Park on Tuesday night.

Kain Collins knocked two hits in four at-bats and scored a run while Chandler Tuupo hit a two-run single in the eighth. Charleston Southern (24-17, 10-8) will host woeful conference rival UNC Asheville this weekend.

