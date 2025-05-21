SCBaptist Mourns the Passing of Donald King

The South Carolina Baptist Convention (SCBaptist) is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Donald King, who faithfully served as director of Leadership Development since 2018. Donald passed away peacefully on May 20, 2025, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Donald was a steadfast servant of Christ, dedicating his life to equipping pastors and church leaders across South Carolina. His leadership within the Shepherd Team was marked by humility, wisdom, and an unwavering commitment to the churches. Colleagues and church leaders alike remember him as a mentor, encourager, and friend.

Beyond his professional contributions, Donald was a devoted husband to Robin and a loving father to their children, Andrew, Caleb, and Katelyn. His legacy of faith endures through them and the countless lives he touched.

The South Carolina Baptist Convention invites the SCBaptist family and broader community to pray for the King family during this time of grief. May they find comfort in the hope of Christ and the support of those who mourn with them.

Please visit Davenport Funeral Home for complete obituary.