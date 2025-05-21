Thousands of DR Volunteers Deployed So Far This Year, More Needed

“Our job as the body of Christ is to stand up at this time and to step into the gap on behalf of our neighbors,” Ed Amundson, pastor of High Street Baptist Church in Somerset, Ky., told the congregation during yesterday’s (May 18) morning service, which focused on prayer for the community, according to a May 18 Baptist Press article.

Southern Baptist trained Disaster Relief volunteers across the nation already are responding to the tornadoes, just as 30,000 SBDR volunteers did during 2024’s total of 100 disasters. That’s 30,000 who responded out of a total of 50,000 trained DR volunteers. They responded with hammers, shovels, chainsaws and more to the ravages of fire, wind and rain. The volunteers responded to the need for physical assistance with help, hope and healing.

DR volunteers provided emotional assistance: kind and caring words, gentle pats on the back and more than a few tear-filled hugs. Most important, DR volunteers’ spiritual support: prayers, quiet words from the Lord, and conversations about the hope found in God’s unconditional love. After all, Jesus knows what it’s like to suffer.

“I continue to be amazed at the continuous sacrifice of Southern Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers who answer the call again and again when disasters devastate communities,” Coy Webb told Baptist Press. Webb is crisis response director for Send Relief. “I cannot express my thanks deeply enough for these incredible volunteers and their commitment to bring help, hope and healing to disaster survivors.”

Demanding but rewarding

Much of the work of disaster relief can be hard, physical work that can be challenging for volunteers, Webb said.

“Southern Baptist Disaster Relief has always had a significant percentage of trained volunteers who are beyond retirement age, and it is not unusual to have volunteers in their 70s and 80s to respond,” the Send Relief leader said. “One of the primary factors in older volunteers being a significant percentage of trained volunteers is their ability to respond on short notice because of no longer being in the work force and having more flexibility in their life schedules.”

Steve Sidwell of Helper, Utah, at 58 is one of the younger DR volunteers. He’s been participating in Southern Baptist construction missions for 23 years: in Brazil building churches, in Mexico building houses, and twice during disaster relief in mucking out houses after floods and hurricanes.

“I’m not like I was 30 years ago,” Sidwell told Baptist Press. He helped in western North Carolina last fall after major hurricane-related flooding. A block mason by trade, Sidwell said dealing with mucking out houses required more effort this time than it did just a few years ago in Houston. “It’s not as easy as it used to be.

“It’s rewarding, though,” Sidwell continued. “The people are so appreciative; that makes you glad you made the effort. And sometimes they just need to talk. I listen and then I try to comfort them depending on what they’re dealing with.”

Men and women from 18 and up are encouraged to become trained Disaster Relief volunteers, Webb said.

The initial training — “Involving Southern Baptists in Disaster Relief” — focuses on preparing men and women to be effective as they participate in disaster response efforts. It’s a 30-minute online course — cost: $45 — that provides an understanding of disaster-related issues and gives a foundational understanding of SBDR’s role and organization.

Additional training includes practical skills relevant to disaster response, such as basic construction, cleanup and cleanup techniques. There also is food preparation, child care, laundry and shower service, as well as instruction in the safe use of chainsaws. Southern Baptist Disaster Relief chaplaincy is another specialized training.

Long-haul Helene response

The multi-state effects of, and Disaster Relief response to, Hurricane Helene provides a picture of the positive difference DR volunteers make. The storm hit Sept. 24, 2024, just east of Jacksonville, Fla., as a Category 4 hurricane. It lumbered north through all of Georgia as a Cat 2 before devolving into a destructive tropical storm in western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee’s Appalachia that lasted until Sept. 29.

More than 19,000 DR volunteers responded to the need after Helene. They had 34,942 ministry contacts; made 2,618 gospel presentations; saw 262 professions of faith in Jesus. In addition, DR chaplains gave spiritual care to 17,491 people; meals were prepared for more than 1 million people; and more than 55,000 homeowners were assisted with recovery work such as flood cleanup, chainsaw work, tarps on roofs and debris cleanup.

To date, North Carolina Baptists on Mission rebuild teams have completed 230 homes, are currently working on 280 more, and have more than 600 waiting. Tennessee Baptist Disaster Relief rebuild teams have built 20 new homes; renovated and repaired 50 homes; and have rebuilt 25 homeowners’ personal bridges that allow access to their homes.

“Southern Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers continue to bring help and hope in times of disaster, and share again and again about the blessing of meeting needs and changing lives through their service,” Webb said. “If you are interested in serving, contact your state Baptist convention disaster relief office.”

— Karen L. Willoughby is a national correspondent for Baptist Press.