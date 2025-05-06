WMU Missions Celebration to Honor Missionaries, Proclaim Joy to the Nations

Gather your friends and celebrate God’s work around the world through His people at the WMU Missions Celebration just prior to the SBC Annual Meeting.

“We want this to be more than an event,” said Sandy Wisdom-Martin, executive director of national WMU. “We pray for those gathered to depart inspired and challenged to intentionally make disciples of Jesus who live on mission.”

One 2024 participant said the event helped her overcome being discouraged and overwhelmed, and the celebration was “exactly what my heart needed.”

“God ministered to my heart through all of this. He reminded me of His love for me, His faithfulness, and the calling He has placed on my life. He reminded me that my work is not in vain. He is planting missions in the hearts of those I serve, and He is using me and so many other teachers and leaders to do that, even though we may not see the fruit for many years. I came away with a renewed sense of purpose and mission,” she wrote.

This year’s WMU gathering will be at the Omni Dallas Hotel in the Dallas Ballroom on Sunday, June 8, beginning at noon. The hotel connects via sky bridge to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

The event theme “Let the Nations Be Glad” will be supported by Psalm 67:4: “May the nations be glad and sing for joy, for you rule the people with equity and guide the nations of the earth.”

Along with compelling stories from missions leaders, a variety of speakers will be featured including Wisdom-Martin; national WMU president Connie Dixon; national WMU emeritae leaders Wanda Lee, Kaye Miller, and Dorothy Sample; and testimonies from this year’s national Acteens panelists: Eden Gilbreath of Stallings Memorial Baptist Church in Salisbury, N.C., and Carolyn Harrell of Calvary Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

During the WMU Missions Celebration, WMU will honor and recognize former and emerita missionaries as well as celebrate the 60th anniversary of IMB’s Journeyman program and the 130th anniversary of what is known today as the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering for North American Missions.

Teresa Harmening, worship leader at His Place Fellowship in Paris, Texas, will lead in praise and worship, along with the Virginia Agape International Baptist Church choir.

From noon until 1 p.m. and between the two general sessions, participants can discover a wide variety of missions-focused ministries and initiatives in the “Idea Rodeo,” a self-paced interactive area designed to provide tangible, takeaway ideas for greater missions involvement.

“This concept was offered last year in Indianapolis and got rave reviews, so we are excited to offer it again,” Wisdom-Martin said. “Everyone is always looking for effective, new avenues for missions involvement they can easily replicate or plug into, and this cadre of missions advocates will offer a vast array of ideas.”

Pre-registration for the WMU Missions Celebration is $20 and is open until May 23. Everyone is invited. For more information and to register, visit wmu.com/dallas.

Additional connection points in Dallas

On Saturday, June 7, WMU will participate in Crossover Dallas to plant seeds, share the gospel, and give people an opportunity to respond. Registration for Crossover is separate; visit namb.net/crossover to learn more.

During the SBC Annual Meeting, be sure to visit WMU in the SBC Exhibit Hall and check out the RA racetrack for some friendly competition, shop WorldCrafts at the Women’s Expo, and more.

— Julie Walters is corporate communication manager for national WMU.