8 Resolutions Proposed for 2025 SBC Annual Meeting

Resolutions to be presented to messengers to the 2025 SBC Annual Meeting include calls to ban sports betting and pornography and strong statements on the natural family and religious liberty. The SBC Committee on Resolutions released its proposed resolutions May 30.

“Resolutions are not binding, but they are clarifying. In a time of moral confusion and cultural drift, these resolutions help Southern Baptists say, with one voice, what we believe and why it matters,” said committee chairman Andrew Walker.

Walker hopes the eight resolutions won’t be used to “settle debates” but to “shape discipleship.”

“They are intended to strengthen our churches in conviction, inform our witness to the watching world, and provide clarity to policymakers, media and fellow Christians about where we stand,” he told Baptist Press in written comments.

Walker serves as the associate dean in the school of theology at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Last year marked the first year resolutions were released 10 days before the beginning of the SBC Annual Meeting due to a bylaw change in 2023.

Walker said the committee was composed of men and women from across the SBC “marked by theological conviction, pastoral wisdom and a deep love for our churches and our cooperative witness.”

“The work required long hours, honest deliberation and a willingness to speak plainly – but also charitably – about matters of real consequence. Every member approached this task with prayerful seriousness and a desire to honor Christ above all,” he said.

The proposed resolutions are:

On Appreciation for the City of Dallas

On the Centennial Anniversary of the Cooperative Program

On the Harmful and Predatory Nature of Sports Betting

On Banning Pornography

On Restoring Moral Clarity Through God’s Design for Gender, Marriage, and the Family

On Standing Against the Moral Evils and Medical Dangers of Chemical Abortion Pills

On Advocating for International Religious Freedom

On Honoring the Centennial Anniversary of the Baptist Faith and Message and Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Baptist Faith and Message (2000)

Walker encouraged Southern Baptists to “read these resolutions with discernment, with charity, with patience and, above all, with a heart fixed on Christ. These are not inspired words, but they are the prayerful and careful efforts of your fellow messengers to speak to our times from the foundation of God’s Word.”

Southern Baptists “may not all agree on every nuance” of the resolutions, he added, but they can help the Convention “bear witness together to the gospel that saves and the truth that sets men free.

“These resolutions seek to honor the authority of Scripture, the truth of the gospel and the conscience-binding lordship of Jesus Christ,” Walker said. “They aim to help Southern Baptists think Christianly about urgent ethical issues – from the sanctity of life to religious liberty, from human dignity to biblical sexuality.”

The resolutions are scheduled to be presented to the Convention at the following times:

Tuesday, June 10, at 8:50 a.m.

Tuesday, June 10, at 2:40 p.m.

Tuesday, June 10, at 5:10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 11, at 3 p.m.

Access the full text of the resolutions here. The 2025 SBC Annual Meeting is set for June 10-11 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.