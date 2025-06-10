The Baptist Courier

Clint Pressley Elected for Second Term as SBC President

Keila Diaz

Clint Pressley was overwhelmingly reelected president of the Southern Baptist Convention. His second term will commence at the close of the 2025 SBC Annual Meeting in Dallas.

David Morrill, a member of Applewood Baptist Church in Colorado, contested Pressley’s election. He was nominated by Chris Cunningham, senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Bloomington, Texas, who praised Morrill as a “soldier for truth.” Morrill’s nomination had not been announced ahead of time.

On Tuesday afternoon (June 10), 6,009 ballots were cast. Thirty-four (0.57 percent) were disallowed. Pressley secured 5,567 votes (92.64 percent), while Morrill received 408 votes (6.79 percent).

— Keila Diaz is a digital communications assistant with the Florida Baptist Convention.

