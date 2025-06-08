Welcome to Dallas: City of History, Family Fun

Welcome to our hometown of Dallas. GuideStone, the only one of the historic boards of the Southern Baptist Convention based west of the Mississippi River, has grown up alongside the city.

In 1918, when Southern Baptists selected Dallas as the home for what is now GuideStone Financial Resoures — then the Relief and Annuity Board — they were drawn by investment opportunities in the growing Southwest. At the time, Dallas had a population of about 160,000. Today, more than 1.3 million people call the city home, and the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area ranks as the fourth-largest in the nation, behind New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, with nearly 8 million residents.

That means there’s no shortage of places to explore, dine and enjoy while in town for the Southern Baptist Convention.

Family fun

Perot Museum of Nature and Science

Located just north of downtown, the Perot Museum features hands-on exhibits and interactive displays for all ages. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry at 4 p.m. Visit perotmuseum.org.

George W. Bush Presidential Center

On the campus of Southern Methodist University, the Bush Center offers an interactive replica of the Oval Office and exhibits from the 43rd president’s administration. Open noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit bushcenter.org.

Dallas Museum of Art

The museum showcases global art collections in the heart of the nation’s largest arts district. General admission is free. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday. Visit dma.org.

Museum of Biblical Art

Located in North Dallas, this museum features a wide-ranging collection of biblically themed art, including both Christian and Jewish works. Visitors can explore 11 galleries, a sculpture garden and rotating exhibits. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Visit biblicalarts.org.

Dallas World Aquarium

This downtown attraction combines aquatic life with rainforest exhibits, including sloths, toucans and manatees. Open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit dwazoo.com.

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

More than 60 acres of gardens and water features offer a peaceful retreat in East Dallas. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit dallasarboretum.org.

Dallas Zoo

Located three miles south of downtown, the zoo features giraffes, elephants, lions, gorillas and more. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit dallaszoo.com.

Klyde Warren Park

Built over the Woodall Rodgers Freeway, this urban green space connects downtown and Uptown. It includes an 18,000-square-foot children’s park, food trucks, and the Nancy Best Fountain, which features a nightly light and water show from 7 to 10 p.m. Visit klydewarrenpark.org.

Erstwhile eats

Dallas is a food lover’s city, especially when it comes to barbecue and Tex-Mex.

Barbecue

Texas Monthly’s latest list of the state’s top 50 barbecue joints includes 10 from North Texas. Among them are Cattleack Barbeque in Farmers Branch and two Dallas favorites: Slow Bone and Smokey Joe’s. Near downtown, Pecan Lodge and Terry Black’s draw long lines in Deep Ellum, while Sonny Bryan’s, a local institution since 1958, serves up brisket just north of downtown.

Tex-Mex

While not the birthplace of Tex-Mex, Dallas has perfected it. El Fenix, one of the oldest and most iconic Tex-Mex chains, has several locations, including its relocated original across from the Perot Museum.

Metroplex marvels

If time allows, explore beyond Dallas proper to discover more of North Texas.

Fort Worth Fun

With more than 1 million residents of its own, Fort Worth — where the West begins — offers the historic Stockyards and its twice-daily cattle drive, a walkable downtown, a renowned museum district, an award-winning zoo and Southern Baptists’ own Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Action in Arlington

Halfway between Dallas and Fort Worth, Arlington is home to AT&T Stadium (Dallas Cowboys), Globe Life Field (Texas Rangers), Choctaw Stadium (Arlington Renegades) and College Park Center (Dallas Wings). The original Six Flags theme park and the new National Medal of Honor Museum also call Arlington home.

Frisco Finds

About 30 miles north of Dallas, Frisco — nicknamed “Sports City USA” — hosts The Star (Dallas Cowboys headquarters), Toyota Stadium (FC Dallas), Riders Field (Frisco RoughRiders), the PGA Frisco campus, and the Texas Legends (NBA G League). Kaleidoscope Park adds art, music and recreation to the mix.

Dallas — and the entire Dallas/Fort Worth region — offers a rich blend of history, hospitality and heart. From world-class museums and vibrant parks to legendary barbecue and Tex-Mex, there’s something for everyone in Big D — and plenty more just beyond its borders. We’re glad you’re here. Make yourself at home.

— Roy Hayhurst is director of denominational and public relations services for GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention.