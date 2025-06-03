How the Church Cares for the Soul: The Importance of Acknowledging our Mental Health

Why did I view life as one hard mess? Psalm 19:7-8 says, “The instruction of the Lord is perfect, renewing one’s life; the testimony of the Lord is trustworthy, making the inexperienced wise. The precepts of the Lord are right, making the heart glad; the command of the Lord is radiant, making the eyes light up” (CSB). I needed to be reminded that God loves me, and that his Word is sufficient.

There is a stigma associated with talking about mental health. This is because mental health issues are “often associated with weakness, shame, or a lack of control, leading to a reluctance to talk about them. This stigma can make people feel judged or isolated, further discouraging them from seeking help,” according to an article by Caldwell Health.

We must talk about it. This is where the church comes in. We must be a part of a church who will be there for you and guide you through Scripture because Scripture is sufficient.

During my season of despair, I could not go a day without reading Scripture. It was all I had. Truthfully, it should have been all I needed. Even now, when that season is behind me, Scripture should be all I need. But if I am being honest, I must fight the temptation to try to do things my way. This is also another place where Scripture is useful. Scripture helped me to stay accountable. My friends and leaders in my community group and church checked up on me and made sure that I was okay. This helped me to remember that I am not alone. But without Scripture I would not have been able to see how my loneliness could have been satisfied. The only way my longing could have been satisfied was through Christ’s work on the cross, and the only way to see that was through Scripture.

There are times when you need to see a doctor, psychiatrist, counselor, life coach, pastor, or friend. In those moments, we ought to consider the advice and medications that a professional supplies. Feeling down or depressed is not something to push aside, acting like nothing is wrong. We all need to talk about it.

In Exodus 18, Jethro, who is Moses’ father-in-law, sends word to Moses that he will be arriving to see him. When he arrives, Jethro notices that Moses is too busy with people coming “to inquire of God.” Jethro then counsels Moses and tells him that he cannot do all of this by himself. Chapter 18 ends with Moses listening to his father-in-law and thereby delegating some of the tasks to ease his burden. It took a trusted friend to confront him, to tell him he could not do all everything by himself. This friend then gave him counsel, and Moses listened.

We must be honest with ourselves, seek help, and not let a season of despair keep us from the Lord. What test are you experiencing right now? Who can come alongside you to help you overcome this test? How are you applying scripture?

Lamentations 3:19-24 says, “The thought of my suffering and homelessness is bitter beyond words. I will never forget this awful time, as I grieve over my loss. Yet I still dare to hope when I remember this: The unfailing love of the Lord never ends! By his mercies we have been kept from complete destruction. Great is his faithfulness; his mercies begin afresh each day. I say to myself, ‘The Lord is my inheritance; therefore, I will hope in him!’” (NLT). Hope in the Lord, and this hope cannot be forgotten. In whom or what are you placing your hope today? My hope comes from the Lord.

A version of this article originally appeared on Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary’s Center for Faith and Culture’s website.