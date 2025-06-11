Messengers Celebrate 100 Years of Cooperative Program Giving

During the June 10 afternoon session of the SBC annual meeting in Dallas, SBC Executive Committee President Jeff Iorg led messengers in celebrating 100 years of Cooperative Program giving.

Referencing Joshua 4, he shared the story of God instructing His people to gather 12 commemorative stones from the Jordan River and to create a memorial to the miracle of God, who stopped the river so the Israelites could cross on dry ground.

The memorial had two purposes, Iorg said. First, it was a reminder in verses 6–9 to celebrate a historic event when the river stopped flowing, and they walked on dry ground. Second, in verses 6–7, it was an object lesson for future generations.

Joshua told the people, in the future, when your children ask you, what do these stones mean, you should tell them, “The water of the Jordan was cut off in front of the ark of the Lord’s covenant.”

In a similar way, throughout this convention, Southern Baptists are erecting memorial stones of 100 years of cooperation demonstrated through the Cooperative Program, Iorg said.

“We point to missionaries sent, churches started, students educated, institutions built, and, most of all, people saved because Southern Baptists have contributed more than $20 billion through the Cooperative Program in the past 100 years.”

“Twenty billion!” he emphasized. “Thank you, Southern Baptists, for every dollar you have given, the faithful giving of our forefathers, and for the immeasurable, eternal impact of these results. We celebrate God’s past acts today, but more importantly, we build this memorial so we can point to future generations and say, ‘This is what God can do through a people who cooperate together.’”

He added, “We build this memorial so we can challenge our children and our grandchildren to resist the temptation to go it alone and to discover the incredible power of voluntary cooperation.”