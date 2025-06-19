Mission:Dignity Sunday an opportunity to champion widows

Editor’s note: Sunday, June 22, is Mission:Dignity Sunday in the Southern Baptist Convention.

By Karoline Chapman

Psalm 68:5 says, “God in his holy dwelling is a father to the fatherless and a champion of widows.”

On June 22, Southern Baptists will once again have the opportunity to support retired pastors, church workers and their widows — faithful servants who dedicated their lives to ministry. Championing these individuals is at the heart of Mission:Dignity, which provides critical assistance to thousands, including women like Mabel Addison, whose journey is a powerful testament to God’s provision for those who are faithful in little and in much.

For 57 years, Addison served faithfully alongside her husband, Henry, as he pastored rural churches across Missouri and Kansas. Ministry was their life’s calling, and they trusted God to meet their needs, even when financial security was uncertain.

After Henry’s death, Mabel Addison found herself navigating loneliness and financial challenges.

“I miss his presence, but I’ve found there’s no better way to overcome loneliness than with the Lord,” she said. “He’s a friend who cares at all times.”

It was because of a Mission:Dignity Sunday presentation at church that the Addison family decided to give all tributes received in Henry’s honor to Mission:Dignity. Soon after, Mabel received an application to become a recipient for the very ministry her family had supported during their difficult time.

“Because of Mission:Dignity, I’ve been able to stay in my own home, pay my utility bills and stay active in the local church, helping missionaries and any others that may need it,” she said.

Mabel’s story is just one among thousands like it. Today, 60 percent of Mission:Dignity recipients are widows who face hardships like soaring costs for housing, food and medical care after years of faithful service in ministry. Yet through the generosity of churches and individuals, Mission:Dignity helps ensure that these servants can live with dignity and independence, which equips them to continue their callings to serve the Lord.

“At GuideStone, our mission is to enhance the financial security and resilience of those who serve the Lord,” said GuideStone President Hance Dilbeck. “Widows and retired pastors often share how these honorariums provide comfort and stability, allowing them to continue living with dignity. It’s a blessing to work with churches across the Southern Baptist Convention to support them in this way.”

Churches, Sunday school classes and other groups can order or download free Mission:Dignity Sunday materials from GuideStone or give at MDSunday.org. The resources are undated, allowing churches to use them anytime throughout the year.

“With 100 percent of donations going directly to recipients, Mission:Dignity has financially assisted widows like Mabel with monthly needs, eyeglasses, hearing aids, medical bills and house repairs,” said Aaron Meraz, director of Mission:Dignity. “These dear soldiers of the cross deserve to finish well; through this ministry, churches can assure they do.”

Visit MDSunday.org for more information.