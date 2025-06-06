Resources for Further Reading and Thinking about Gender and Sexuality

Books:

• Recovering Biblical Manhood and Womanhood: A Response to Evangelical Feminism (Revised edition) (Crossway, 2021), edited by John Piper and Wayne Grudem. This book has long been the gold standard in unpacking complementarianism from all perspectives — biblical, exegetical, and theological as well as historical and practical. Multi-author work featuring essays from Piper, Grudem, Tom Schreiner, Vern Poythress, and numerous other leading voices among complementarians.

• Does God Care About Gender Identity? (Crossway, 2025) By Samuel D. Ferguson. Does Scripture speak to the gender revolution currently underway in our culture?

• Gender Ideology: What Do Christians Need to Know? (Christian Focus, 2019) by Sharon James. This work seeks to answer many of the heavyweight questions facing the church today from gender theory to queer theory and more.

• Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything about Race, Gender, and Identity — and Why This Harms Everybody (Pitchstone, 2020) by Helen Pluckrose and James Lindsay. Where do academic teachings such as Critical Race Theory, Queer Theory and others come from, and what should we make of them? How are they destroying our culture?

• What Is the Meaning of Sex? (Crossway, 2013) by Denny Burk. What is the purpose of our sexuality and what does God say about it in Scripture?

• God and the Transgender Debate: What Does the Bible Actually Say about Gender Identity? (Good Book Company, 2023) by Andrew T. Walker. Examines the church’s biblical and practical answer to the issues that the LGBTQ complex raises for Christians. Shows pastorally how these issues should be handled with a firm grip on Scripture and gracious, pastoral posture toward those entrapped in sinful sexual lifestyles.

• A Field Guide on Gender and Sexuality (Ligonier, 2024) by Ligonier Ministries. Tackles contemporary gender challenges head on through a Q&A approach.

Other resources:

• 9Marks Journal: Complementarianism: A Moment of Reckoning. Available for free download at https://www.9marks.org/journal/complementarianism-a-moment-of-reckoning/.

• The Danvers Statement of Biblical Manhood and Womanhood. Available for free at https://cbmw.org/about/the-danvers-statement/. Conservative evangelicalism’s clearest confessional statement on manhood and womanhood produced by the leaders at the Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood.

• Website: The Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood (www.cbmw.org). Hundreds of articles, journals, and biblical resources on biblical manhood, womanhood, and sexuality.