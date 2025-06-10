WMU Missions Celebration Seeks to ‘Let the Nations Be Glad’

“Let the nations be glad,” urged WMU Missions Celebration speakers as they celebrated the anniversaries of the IMB Journeyman Program, the North American Mission Board’s Annie Armstrong Easter Offering and the WMU Foundation.

This year’s WMU celebration at the Omni Dallas Hotel June 8 featured the theme “Let the Nations Be Glad,” based on Psalm 67:4: “May the nations be glad and sing for joy, for you rule the people with equity and guide the nations of the earth.”

The gathering featured several presentations from former and emerita missionaries and celebrated the diversity of the nations represented within Dallas, the Southern Baptist Convention and the greater WMU family.

“‘Let the nations be glad’ calls for us all to be on mission … [and] expresses the hope and joy of the gospel spreading to all nations,” said national WMU President Connie Dixon. “Let the nations be glad because God’s heart is for all the nations to rejoice.”

Dixon added, “2025 is the year to celebrate. The Cooperative Program turns 100, the IMB Journeyman Program turns 60 …, the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering turns 130.”

60 Years of IMB’s Journeyman Program

Dixon recognized several of the first journeymen to go out 60 years ago, including Lloyd Mann, who served in Costa Rica; Berta Seitz Cobbs, Nigeria; Jill Titus Pickett, Hong Kong; Janice Robinson Lotz and Carol Levinson Moore, Nigeria; Charles Myers, Ghana; and Mary Ellen Terrace, France.

Others in the Journeyman Program — a fully-funded, two-year opportunity for young adults (ages 21–29) to serve internationally, share the gospel and make disciples — shared how their lives have been “deeply impacted” by missionaries.

Anna Daub, a former journeyman to Southeast Asia who now serves as assistant professor of missions at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, remembered how missionaries were invited to her family’s dinner table as a child, prompting her own interest in missions. Now, she helps students prepare for missions.

Christine Gill recounted her experience about serving in Botswana, a nation devastated by HIV. God made a way, opening doors into government schools where she spoke about Jesus. She said, “I saw the gospel come alive … and the power of Jesus transform not just lives but legacies.”

Bob Gierhart shared about his journey to Japan in 1973–1975. Though he didn’t grow up in a Christian home, as a junior in college, he saw a video about how many lost people were in Japan, which provoked him to apply for the program. He served two years in Japan and later served 36 years as a career missionary. “The Journeyman program really did change my life!” he said.

Laura Bramlett, who served in South Africa from 2002–2004, was inspired by Jeremiah 1:6–9 to be a missionary while she was young. “South African people became my people. [God] placed in my heart a love for people and for other cultures,” she said. “I’ll be forever grateful for my Journeyman journey.”

Tom Hearon served in Argentina from 1973–1975 as a Journeyman doing music and youth ministry. Out of his group of 75 Journeymen, he said, 17 (23 percent) went into career missions. “That’s pretty good statistics,” he said, adding he later served in Brazil, Italy and in IMB’s European office.

“If there was enough time, we could easily hear from 400 more,” said Denise Clymer, New Mexico WMU president, who recognized the more than 100 missionary kids, Journeymen and former and emerita or current IMB and NAMB missionaries in attendance.

“We have 8 million reasons to be grateful to you,” Clymer said. “Did you know the average person is estimated to influence or impact 80,000 people in their lifetime? Those standing before us represent influence or impact on more than 8 million people.”

Others Impacted by Missionaries

Sylvia DeLoach shared about her daughter Elizabeth’s call, training and commission to the mission field in Dakar, Senegal. At the time, their only contact was snail mail and landline phones. Nevertheless, “a lifetime of lessons can happen between a phone call and a hug,” she said.

John and Gay Williams told how missionary (third culture) kids they knew influenced their children to be missionaries when they were younger. Their children are now serving in the Asia Pacific region.

Tamiko Jones shared how she went from church pianist to WMU executive director in Texas after witnessing the lives of individuals who demonstrated how to answer the call to missions. “They influenced my life by living sent,” she said.

130 Years of the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering

In celebration of its 130th anniversary, several WMU representatives shared about what is now called the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering for North American Missions.

Eva De La Rosa of California WMU noted that the offering’s namesake, Annie Armstrong, “was unstoppable in her passion for missions,” pointing to how she organized women “to pray, to give and to meet the needs around them.”

Tia Underbakke of Minnesota-Wisconsin WMU gave details about Armstrong’s early life and ministry in Baltimore, Md., where she taught and cared for the infirmed and children. She also recounted Armstrong’s organization of support of home and foreign missions and the launch of Woman’s Missionary Union in 1888. Armstrong served as WMU’s first corresponding secretary (unsalaried) for 18 years.

Liz Encinia of Kentucky WMU shared about WMU’s first national offering to Cuba. The second was for two female missionaries to help missionary Lottie Moon in China. Armstrong later organized efforts to raise money and send support to those in frontier areas and for a church building loan fund to build chapels on the frontier and home mission fields. In 1895, Encinia said, Armstrong instituted the Week of Self-Denial, which later became the AAEO.

Augusta “Gus” Smith, executive director of Native American ministry and director of Native Praise, shared about Annie’s impact for Native American women in Oklahoma, where she welcomed the first two Native American women as delegates to the WMU annual meeting in 1896.

WMU President Emerita Wanda Lee, noting Armstrong’s writing hand was damaged when she wrote more than 17,700 letters in one year, shared how she witnessed Armstrong’s influence in modern-day missionaries such as Kay Bennett of the Baptist Friendship House in New Orleans and Taylor Field and the short-term US-2 missionaries in the Graffiti Center in New York City.

Jess Archer of South Carolina WMU, sharing about Nannie Helen Burroughs, whom Armstrong influenced to rally National Baptists for missions support, said, “Armstrong saw past race, culture and economic status to reach hurting people with the hope of the gospel.”

In summary, Archer reported the offering for international missions, begun under Armstrong’s leadership, has brought in $5.6 billion for the international missions efforts of Southern Baptists and almost $2.2 billion for Southern Baptist missions efforts through the North American Mission Board.

Worship leader Teresa Harmening led participants in singing “The Water Is Wide,” a folk song written the last year Annie Armstrong was leader of national WMU.

30 Years of WMU Foundation

With letters spelling out the words, “Happy Birthday, WMUF” (WMU Foundation), several WMU leaders who benefited from the organization shared testimonies and gratitude for the way the WMU Foundation has provided scholarships and grants to support ministry and ministerial training.

President’s Report

In her presidential report, Connie Dixon told of God’s faithfulness amid health struggles that had her asking God why.

“But God …,” she said about her multiple knee surgeries. “It was broken, but it was useful.”

The phrase “but God” shows up 44 times in the King James Version of the Bible, portraying that when everything seemed impossible, God intervened with people like Noah, Joseph and Mary, Dixon said.

He also intervened throughout history:

in 1888, when WMU started, giving women a place to support, do and learn about missions;

in 1919–1924, when WMU gave their full pledge to the $75 Million Campaign, a precursor to the founding of the Cooperative Program in 1925, which has since raised $20 billion for missions and ministry;

in 1965, when IMB started its Journeyman Program, which has hosted more than 6,000 missionaries and prompted more than 1,000 career missionaries;

in 1995, when WMU launched its WMU Foundation, which has since given more than $19 million in grants and scholarships and for ministry.

“[God] has given me so many more stories about struggles and a better understanding and compassion for those struggling with mental health,” Dixon said, “and I can walk again!”

This past year, she reported, WMU groups have given away “The Good News According to the Gospel of John” gift edition books, designed and floated a boat made with craft sticks to promote the togetherness of the Cooperative Program, and discipled multitudes with the “50 Steps with Jesus” Bible study.

Following Dixon’s report, Bennie Romero, a Native American from New Mexico, shared how God called him when he was minutes away from death. That changed his life entirely, prompting him to tell everyone about Jesus. “It’s 42 years later, and I am still at it,” he said, before singing a Native American song he wrote about “how much God loves us.” His wife, Edna, followed with a prayer in her native tongue.

Executive Director Address

Sandy Wisdom-Martin, executive director of national WMU, examined how to leave a faith legacy for generations. She shared about a series of relationships from those who passed their faith on to others, such as Lindsey, Leah, Kristyn, Miss B and Julie Ketner, who poured into Wisdom-Martin.

“I want you to see missionary influence spans geography and generations. Think of all the people who poured into you. And think of all the people you have poured into,” she said.

“Wouldn’t it be fun to think in heaven one day Leah may approach Miss B and say, ‘Miss B, you don’t know me, but I think you may be my great, great, great-grandmother in the faith.’ … That’s how you leave a legacy for generations.”

Wisdom-Martin shared how, for more than 137 years, WMU has created resources that equip small groups in local churches to keep the Great Commission front and center. She recently became convicted that she needed to personally share the gospel using these resources. Though she was initially reluctant, she now seeks to give 100 copies of the Gospel of John to those in her path this year.

“I’m telling you to show how God is doing a work in my life in spite of my reluctance. I’ve gone from ‘I can’t’ to pure excitement in seeking opportunities. I think I will give out my 100 long before a year is up.”

Missions is not a monthly meeting, she said. It is how we live our lives.

“Be committed to joyfully proclaim the Good News until you draw your dying breath,” she urged.

Theme Interpretations

Cindy Bradley, women’s missions and ministry/missions education, Florida Baptist Convention, shared Jesus’s model for ministry, recounting Jesus’s call, baptism and His ministry of healing, teaching, casting out of demons and calling of the disciples; and about Saul and Barnabas being sent out.

Joy Lee, Korean WMU consultant, shared the stirring story of resurrection and the Great Commission. Savion Lee, a consultant with Kentucky WMU, shared about the parable of the seed.

Testimonies from Acteens Panelists and Longtime Leaders

Two of this year’s national Acteens panelists — Eden Gilbreath of Stallings Memorial Baptist Church in Salisbury, N.C.; and Carolyn Harrell of Calvary Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa, Ala. — shared testimonies alongside longtime WMU leaders, WMU President Emeritae Kaye Miller and Dorothy Sample.

Miller shared about her childhood upbringing in Thailand, where she witnessed the joy of Psalm 67:4 firsthand, pointing to examples such as a Thai grandmother with her first Bible and new worshippers singing songs under the tree.

Gilbreath shared about her two life-changing mission trips to Costa Rica and Puerto Rico, which fed her desire to be a missionary nurse. “I learned that serving others is not just about meeting physical needs but to also help with their spiritual needs,” she said.

Sample spoke of the transformational power of the joy of the Lord and of the good news of the gospel. “Joy is contagious …. It resonates with others, and they respond,” she said.

Harrell, who has participated in mission trips and as a camp counselor, shared how eager she is “to learn about Jesus’s ministry and love for all people” as she ministers to other students in her youth group, encouraging them to study the Bible. She seeks a future in interior architecture, where she can create spaces for people to share the gospel.

Business Meeting

Lauren Sullens, former president, Georgia WMU, presented the nominating committee report, which nominated Connie Dixon of New Mexico as WMU president for 2025–2026, and Lisa Thompson of Georgia as WMU-SBC recording secretary for 2025–2026. Both were elected. Lucianne Warren, vice president from Virginia, conducted the election.

Outgoing national recording secretary Shirley McDonald read Article 3.6 of WMU’s Second Restated Bylaws, which states the WMU vice presidents are those who serve as WMU presidents in each state, state convention or multistate territory.

Afterwards, Dixon honored McDonald by presenting her retirement gifts and asking attendees to wave orange bandanas and say “yeehaw” at every mention of her name as she read a tribute to her.

Other Business

Julie Ketner, retired executive director for Arkansas WMU, was the 25th recipient of the Dellanna West O’Brien award for women’s leadership development, which recognizes Baptist women who demonstrate the ability to foster leadership in women, display the potential to be leaders in their community and world, and excel in missions discipleship.

On June 7, during the WMU Foundation’s 30th Anniversary celebration event that preceded the annual meeting, Evelyn Tully of Illinois was honored with the 2025 Rosalie Hunt Devoted Patron Award. Tully helped launch the National Acteens Conference in 1972.

Teresa Harmening, worship leader at His Place Fellowship in Paris, Texas, led in praise and worship along with presentations from the Virginia Agape International Baptist Church choir, African Fellowship Church in Dallas and Texas Kachin Baptist Church in Fort Worth.

Attendees participated in a wide variety of missions-focused ministries and initiatives in the “Idea Rodeo,” a self-paced interactive area designed to provide tangible, takeaway ideas for greater missions involvement.

Also, pointing to Psalm 84, Carolyn Fountain, former president, Louisiana WMU, led prayer through the prayer calendar, several women from international WMU shared video testimonies from Nigeria, Philippines, Korea, Cambodia, Mozambique and Chile; and Peggy Darby, president of WMU Foundation, shared about the Foundation’s Vision Fund.