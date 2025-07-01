2025 Committee on Nominations Report Released

(Editor’s note: This was published in our June magazine prior to the SBC 2025 in Dallas.)

The SBC Committee on Nominations has released its 2025 report in advance of the 2025 SBC Annual Meeting to be held June 10-11. Sixty-three new nominees were named in the initial report with a handful of vacancies yet to be filled. The final report will be brought as a slate for convention approval on Tuesday afternoon. Serving from South Carolina will be:

GuideStone Financial Resources — Term Expiring 2029: Lee A. Clamp, Radius, Lexington, filling new position.

International Mission Board — Term Expiring 2028: *Carson G. (Glenn) Steen, Immanuel, Lancaster, filling new position.

Lifeway Christian Resources — Term Expiring 2029: Michael Duduit, North Anderson, Anderson.

North American Mission Board — Term Expiring 2029: Thomas D. (Tommy) Meador, Northwood, North Charleston, replacing Joe T. Youngblood(I), Millbrook, Aiken; Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2029: Wallace H. Harris, First Simpsonville.

New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary — Eligible to Serve Another Term Expiring 2030: *Rebekah Harrison, Mountain Creek, Greenville.

Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary — Term Expiring 2030: Steven R. Owensby, Corinth, Gaffney, replacing *Ann A. White(E), First Woodstock, GA.

Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission — Term Expiring 2029: Benjamin B. Phillips, Fort Johnson, Charleston, replacing Tony L. Beam(I), Northwood, Greer.

Symbol Descriptions: E — Eligible to Serve Another Term; I — Ineligible to Serve Another Term: * — Non-Church/Denominational Vocation.