Baptist Courier Receives 6 S.C. Press Association Awards

The Baptist Courier staff received six awards at the South Carolina Press Association’s April banquet in Columbia:

• 1st Place, Faith Reporting: Mary Margaret Flook, for the article: “When Missions is Mundane and Knowing God is More Thrilling.”

• 1st Place, Page Design: Candace Rathbone, for the August 2024 cover, Anderson University Football Team.

• 2nd Place, News Reporting: Todd Deaton, for the article: “S.C. Baptists Serving in Helene’s Aftermath; Many More Disaster Relief Volunteers Needed.”

• 2nd Place, Reporting-In-Depth: Mary Margaret Flook and Jeff Robinson, for the article: “God Builds Uncommon Legacy Through ‘Common Man Scholar.’”

• 2nd Place, Page Design: Candace Rathbone for the October 2024 cover, Christian Citizenship.

• 3rd Place, Page Design: Candace Rathbone, for the March 2024 cover, Gospel for All of Life.