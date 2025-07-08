Church Membership Matters: Joining a Church in College

Making the commitment to regularly attend and even become a member at a local church is one of the most positively influential decisions a college student can, and should, make.

Many Christian college students spend their Sundays migrating from church to church, while some rarely ever grace the doorstep of the Lord’s house. In either case, no one is planting roots.

The concept of planting roots anywhere during college may seem counterintuitive, but in a reliably inconsistent time of life, it is more important than ever to have strong leadership and authentic community. Contrary to the customs of society today, freedom needs bounds and even the most carefree need stability.

A biblically sound and God-honoring church can provide that essential stability.

Part of stability is finding a sense of belonging. More than chapel messages and on-campus worship services, church provides a community and a family.

A church family is a group of people who are dedicated to being there consistently for each other. They gather with the common goal to grow in knowledge and understanding of the Bible, to worship God and to fellowship together with other believers.

First Timothy 5:1–2 talks about viewing older men and women in the church as fathers and mothers and younger men and women as brothers and sisters in Christ. The emphasis is on the familial aspect of the church body. Likewise, earlier in his letter, in 1 Timothy 3:15, Paul refers to the church as the “household of God.”

There is a unique peace that takes hold of your heart when you are surrounded by a body of believers lifting their hands and voices to praise the Lord. To know and love those very people that surround you makes that moment even sweeter.

Being a member of a church, as opposed to just regularly attending, solidifies your commitment to that body of believers and to glorifying the Lord. You are devoted to actively loving and being loved by those in your congregation.

Josh Styles is the associate professor of criminal justice and legal studies and a Christian studies professor at North Greenville University. He described how church membership is a beneficial step for college students to take, even if they will only be there for a short period of time.

“I think there’s value in committing, even if a student only had one semester here.” Styles said. “Membership helps to mark off which people have chosen to be in fellowship with and committed to which people.”

Becoming a member at the church you are attending also helps the pastor(s) of the church. In 1 Peter 5, Peter describes the elders/pastors of the church as shepherds, under Jesus the chief Shepherd, and calls them to lead their “flock” willingly and eagerly. Knowing who is in that “flock” makes it easier for them to do their job effectively.

As a member, we also have a clear idea of who we are called to submit to and what authority we should be under.

Hebrews 13:17 says, ”Obey your leaders and submit to them, for they are keeping watch over your souls, as those who will have to give an account. Let them do this with joy and not with groaning, for that would be of no advantage to you.”

Another positive aspect of being part of the local church is the smaller communities formed within it. Most churches offer small groups or community groups that meet at some point during the week to discuss the sermon and walk through life together.

Having this smaller sphere of care within the larger church family allows for deeper relationships that go beyond the Sunday morning meet-and-greet time.

There are not many other scenarios where you will find a group of individuals from every imaginable walk of life sitting together in one cozy living room, discussing the Word of God.

The weekly meeting of familiar faces cultivates a safe space to share joys and sorrows. It offers an escape from school life and the opportunity to be surrounded by people of other ages.

There is a distinct warmth in the way a mother in the group wraps you in her arms when your own mother is miles away, or in the feeling of the young kids rushing up to give you a hug as soon as you walk through the door. There is a sense of acknowledgement in the question of “How are you doing?” coming from someone whose eyes tell you they want a genuine answer.

Titus 2 details how specific groups of members within the church — such as older men, older women, and younger men and women — should live in faith and love and how they should support each other.

Small groups provide this opportunity for support and discipleship. For college students, that means both being discipled by a member/members that are older and further in life as well discipling those younger and pouring into their faith journey.

I encourage all college students to commit to living life alongside others who love the Lord by joining a local church. It is a decision that will stretch its benefits throughout the rest of your life.

“And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near.” (Hebrews 10:24–25 (ESV)

— Samantha Meyerses is a journalism major at North Greenville University who is serving this summer as an intern at The Baptist Courier.