Fewer Nominees Announced Thus Far for This Year’s SBC Meeting in Dallas

(Editor’s note: This was published in our June magazine prior to the SBC 2025 in Dallas.)

A month out from the 2025 SBC Annual Meeting, there was only one known candidate for most offices of the Southern Baptist Convention. This is a significant shift from recent annual meetings that frequently saw multiple candidates for each office.

Texas pastor Michael Criner has indicated he intends to nominate current SBC President Clint Pressley for a second term.

“During his first year, Clint Pressley has displayed clarity, conviction and courage,” Criner wrote. “One of the most admirable qualities of Clint is that in every environment where he has represented the SBC, he has joyfully pointed us to the very best of who we are and what we do: our confession and our cooperation for/toward the Great Commission.”

Pressley is senior pastor of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Charlotte, N.C.

According to Annual Church Profile data and Baptist State Convention of North Carolina records, Hickory Grove reported 77 baptisms and averaged 2,790 in worship attendance in 2024. The church reported $9,880,859 in total undesignated receipts in 2024, with $274,056 (2.77 percent) given through the Cooperative Program. Hickory Grove also gave $259,963 to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for International Missions and $75,685 to the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering for North American Missions in 2024.

First Vice President – – –

Evangelist and author Daniel Ritchie will be nominated for first vice president of the Southern Baptist Convention during the annual meeting in Dallas.

Matt Capps, lead pastor of Fairview Baptist Church in Apex, N.C., told the Biblical Recorder of his plans to nominate Ritchie.

“Daniel Ritchie is among the most faithful, consistent, and passionate witnesses for Christ that Southern Baptists have seen raised up in this generation,” Capps told the BR in written comments. “I am eager to see our convention recognize this gospel servant and unapologetically champion the vital ministries of vocational evangelists like Daniel by electing him to serve as first vice president.”

Ritchie is a member of The Summit Church in Durham, N.C.

According to the most recent data available, The Summit Church reported an average worship attendance of 7,891 and 448 baptisms in 2023. The church reported $810,000 (2.45 percent) given through the Cooperative Program based on $33,061,224 in undesignated receipts. The church also gave $368,500 to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering and $154,000 to the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering.

Second Vice President – – –

Jim Gatliff, associational missionary for the Hunt (Texas) Baptist Association said Tommy Mann’s “refreshingly strong expository preaching, positive ‘can do’ leadership style … (and) his amazing ability to cast compelling vision” has helped Highland Terrace Baptist Church in Greenville, Texas, in its revitalization process — and it’s why he plans to nominate Mann to serve as SBC second vice president.

In its 2024 Annual Church Profile, Highland Terrace reported 28 baptisms and undesignated receipts of $1,599,789, of which $182,750 (11.42 percent) was given through the Cooperative Program. The church also reported $64,218 given to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering and $13,805 to the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering as well as 467 people in average worship attendance.

Alabama pastor Jared Cornutt, who recently announced he will nominate Craig Carlisle for SBC second vice president, said, “Craig Carlisle is a pastor to pastors. Every month, he faithfully prays for hundreds of ministers by name. He answers the late-night calls. He gives generously of his time and wisdom. He walks with pastors through their highest joys and their lowest valleys.”

Carlisle, director of missions for Etowah Baptist Association in North Alabama, is a member of First Baptist Church Gadsden.

During the 2024 ACP year, FBC Gadsden received $1,538,073 in total undesignated receipts and gave $131,232 (9.84 percent) through the Cooperative Program. The church gave $15,467 to the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering, $35,189 to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, and reported 285 in average worship attendance and five baptisms.

Registration Secretary – – –

Ozark, Mo., mayor and FBC Ozark executive pastor Don Currence will be nominated for his seventh term as registration secretary.

Currence “continues to serve our convention with dedication and integrity,” said Larry Craig, a member of White Baptist Fellowship in Whitehouse, Texas. “He works tirelessly to make your registration a smoother and more efficient process … .We have only to look at the most recent years of our annual meetings to see the continued improvements in the registration process.”

Recording Secretary – – –

Louisiana pastor Jay Adkins said he plans to nominate current SBC Recording Secretary Nathan Finn for another term.

“Dr. Finn is imminently qualified to serve in this area. He is a published scholar and church history professor who is also a faithful servant of the local church,” Adkins said.

Finn serves as a professor and executive director of the Institute for Faith and Culture at North Greenville University, is a teaching pastor at Taylors First Baptist in Taylors, S.C., and is a senior fellow with the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission.

— Brandon Porter serves as vice president for communications at the SBC Executive Committee.