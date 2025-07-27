IMB alumni hub provides space for connection and communit

On the mission field, missionaries quickly forge close relationships with other missionaries, often becoming like family. When missionaries return to the U.S., isolation may set in as they lose proximity to their missionary family. IMB alumni have not only said goodbye to local believers, but they’ve also said goodbye to their overseas mission family.

Some alumni who’ve been back in the U.S. for many years have lost touch with their alumni family. Laura Harrell, the IMB’s director of alumni and parent engagement, said her team frequently receives requests for contact information.

This summer, Harrell and her team are rolling out the IMB Alumni and Parent Community hub, a brand-new platform that will help alumni “find their people.” The hub’s goal, in addition to facilitating connections, is for alumni to stay involved with the IMB and “be blessed and inspired.”

In addition to searching by name and field service, the hub allows users to search by city or state to find other alumni in the area. Alumni may be moving to a new city or state and hope to connect with others they may or may not know who live in the area.

Smaller communities within the hub enable alumni to interact in group settings. For example, missionary kids can connect with one another in a group like those found on Facebook. The alumni hub’s privacy settings make it a safer alternative to form connections.

The IMB’s alumni and parent engagement team will post job links that might be the perfect fit for a missionary looking for employment. The web site also features various ways to be involved, tangible ways to advocate as alumni and parents.

Upcoming events, like MedAdvance or regional IMB fellowships, will also be posted on the hub.

Harrell said many alumni have expressed interest in hearing when someone has passed away. The bereavements section of the hub allows members to upload obituaries and read IMB’s memorial tributes for retired missionaries. In the hub, alumni will find IMB Alumni Connections newsletters, archived issues of IMB Alumni Connections newsletters, including audio versions, and a place to share books they’ve written.

Former field personnel are the inaugural group for the launch. Harrell said the site will eventually be opened to former IMB home office staff and IMB parents. She noted that while IMB parents will not have access to the searchable alumni directory, they will hopefully find the hub to be a place of support. The hope is to provide a community for parents whose children and grandchildren serve overseas.

The IMB alumni and parent community hub will be rolled out to alumni soon via an emailed link. If you are an IMB alumni and are not receiving emails from the alumni engagement team, such as IMB Alumni Connections, please email alumni@imb.org.