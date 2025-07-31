Leatherwood Resigns ERLC Post, Miles Mullin Named Acting President

The ERLC Board of Trustees accepted Leatherwood’s resignation in a called meeting today (July 31) in Nashville, gratefully noting his character and achievements in the role he began in 2021 in an acting capacity before becoming president in 2022.

“Brent has led the commission well and demonstrated loving courage in the face of a divisive and increasingly polarizing culture in America,” trustee chairman Scott Foshie said in announcing the change. “While biblical values have been under attack, Brent has been a consistent and faithful missionary to the public square. We are thankful for his commitment to the Lord and to this commission.”

Leatherwood leaves the ERLC weeks after it survived an attempt by SBC messengers to disband the entity, and a year after his term as president was affected by a confusing series of events related to his employment status.

Leatherwood left on a high note, thanking Southern Baptists for having had the opportunity to serve at such a time as this.

“It has been an honor to guide this Baptist organization in a way that has honored the Lord, served the churches of our Convention, and made this fallen world a little better,” Leatherwood told trustees, as noted in a July 31 press release. “I believe gratitude is at the heart of conservatism.

“That means I will always be thankful for the opportunity provided to me by our churches — for the support they have offered and the resources they have sacrificially given to this entity.”

The exiting president praised the ERLC team for its work during his tenure, saying the entity stood on Scripture in all of its work.

“In all of our advocacy work, we have sought to strike a balance of conviction and kindness, one that is rooted in Scripture and reflective of our Baptist beliefs. That has meant standing for truth, without equivocation, yet never failing to honor the God-given dignity of each person we engage,” Leatherwood said. “By conducting ourselves in accordance with what is articulated in 1 Peter 3:15-16, our ministry has helped the world clearly understand that Jesus Christ reveals a better way to live rather than the angry, self-absorbed, and cruel model that is so often served up by our modern culture.”

Leatherwood noted his greatest hope is anchored in the salvation offered by Jesus.

“That hope has powered our work these last several years, and has shaped my own conscience,” he said. “It will continue to do so as I move forward to render service where the Lord is calling me next.”

Leatherwood did not note his next professional ministerial assignment in a press release announcing his departure.

Miles Mullin, ERLC vice president and chief of staff, begins today as acting president, trustees said.

Trustees noted ERLC achievements under Leatherwood, including:

— The placement of 40 ultrasound machines at pregnancy resource centers across the country, under the ERLC’s Psalm 139 Project.

— Submitting amicus briefs in cases before the U.S. Supreme Court impacting religious liberty, life, gender identity, parental rights and protecting minors from pornography.

— Successful advocacy in the 2025 defunding of Planned Parenthood, presenting to Congress a petition with tens of thousands of signatures to defund the nationwide abortion provider.

— Successful advocacy that led to the inclusion of pro-life and pro-family policy provisions in the 2025 federal budget reconciliation bill.

— Leading multiple trips with Southern Baptist pastors to Capitol Hill to partner with ERLC in their policy and advocacy work there.

–And delivering a letter to the transition team of President Donald Trump with policy priorities for Trump’s first 100 days, several of which were enacted, trustees said in the press release.

“Brent’s legacy is one of fighting vigorously and victoriously for life as evidenced by the defunding of Planned Parenthood and the placement of ultrasound machines in states across the country,” trustee Mitch Kimbrell noted. “Under Brent, the ERLC made big advances in listening to and being shaped by Southern Baptists. He indeed leaves the ERLC better than he found it.”

Trustees also noted other ERLC achievements under Leatherwood’s tenure, including advocacy on Capitol Hill in support of Israel and Ukraine in wartime, highlighting ethical concerns for in vitro fertilization, resourcing state convention leaders with an ERLC State Policy agenda, and launching the Resourcing the Church Initiative that gives churches theological and practical guides for instruction, advocacy and service.

Among other supportive comments from trustees are:

“Brent has worked tirelessly to heighten engagement with Southern Baptist churches and provide biblical resources for them on the issues of the day. In addition, his legacy includes effective advocacy in Washington for Southern Baptist priorities and leading the way to improve trustee communication and transparency.” — Trustee Heather Sells

“Brent has led the ERLC with conviction and integrity, holding fast to the truth without compromise, even when the cultural winds have blown strong. His steady, thoughtful approach reflects the heart of many across our Convention who long to see firm theological conviction paired with a gracious, gospel-shaped voice in the public square.” — Trustee Matthew Morgan

“Brent’s leadership has offered hope in the public square and faithful service to pastors and Southern Baptist churches. He led with conviction, humility and integrity, always grounding the ERLC’s work in the Bible and the good news of Christ.” — Trustee Anthony Cox

“In each of his roles at the ERLC, including as president, Brent has equipped believers to think and act biblically in the public square. Brent has a great mind for speaking into and shaping policy that honors the Lord and demands dignity for all people who are made in His image. In a time when the nature of this work comes with stiff opposition and countless challenges, Brent has demonstrated integrity and has remained a faithful leader for this valuable entity.” — Trustee Eric Costanzo

— Diana Chandler is Baptist Press’ senior writer.