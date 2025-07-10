New and Noteworthy Books — July 2025

In the Midst of the Years: A History of Reformation and Revival in America (Founders Press) by Thomas J. Nettles

Christians yearn for rapid advances in the progress of conversion in the world, holiness in their lives, and fruitful labor for the cause of God and truth. They want God-sent revival. These 12 chapters explore the periods and persons in American history that saw observable advances in these pervasive Christian hopes.

Some manifested greater doctrinal purity than others, some highlighted distinctive personalities more than others, and some generated impressive statistics in the number of persons affected. Readers are encouraged to consider the relation between zeal, doctrine, spirituality, prayer, preaching, experience, and attempts to discern evidence of a true work of the Spirit.

Remember Heaven: Meditations on the World to Come for Life in the Meantime (Crossway) by Matt McCullough

What we expect from our future has tremendous power over our experience in the meantime — that’s why the Bible places the hope of heaven at the center of the Christian life. But even if we affirm the reality of our heavenly future, we often struggle to long for heaven, much less to connect the promises of the world to come to the concrete details of life in this world as it is. If and when we think about heaven at all, it’s easy to think of it like an insurance policy that will be there when we need it. But the Bible defines our future hope as an inheritance — a trust fund that is certain, inexhaustible, and freely accessible here and now.

McCullough offers a series of meditations that model how to draw on the hope of heaven for everyday life in the meantime. Chapters connect specific struggles of life in this world — from dissatisfaction and inadequacy to anxiety, grief, indwelling sin and more— to specific promises of the world to come. Drawing on insights from Christian writers of the past, McCullough shows how the Bible uses the hope of heaven to help us now.

Does God Make Science Irrelevant? (TGC Hard Questions series) (Crossway/TGC) by Hans Madueme

Questions surrounding the origins of the universe and the accuracy of biblical accounts place science at the forefront of discussions between atheists and Christians alike. Believers criticize the natural sciences as untrustworthy or even as an enemy of faith, while atheists reprimand Christians for denying empirical facts of nature. Is it possible to rightly love both God and science?

In this concise book, the author offers a biblically informed perspective on science, helping readers embrace both faith and science in a responsible and God-glorifying way. Does Science Make God Irrelevant? addresses misconceptions, explains how Christian assumptions make science possible, clarifies the tension between science and miracles, and illustrates ways faith and science can coexist as allies. In turn, readers will see how good science glorifies God and helps us praise our Creator.

Managing Your Households Well: How Family Leadership Trains You for Church Leadership (P&R) by Chap Bettis

Men who serve the church well are men who have learned how to lead their own families with wisdom and skill. Bettis considers practical lessons from household management and debunks misconceptions.