Next Month’s Global Hunger Sunday Provides Opportunity to Support Gospel-Centered Hunger Relief

During Send Relief’s presentation to the Southern Baptist Convention last month, Paul Chitwood and Kevin Ezell highlighted Global Hunger Sunday, which will take place on August 24 this year.

“We aren’t seeing much in the news about it, but the reality is, around the world, we are seeing a greater hunger crisis than we’ve seen in more than four decades,” said International Mission Board president Chitwood. “Wars, natural disasters, all of the events that are unfolding around the world are leaving desperate people in desperate situations, and hunger is a part of the desperation that so many feel.”

One of the ways that Southern Baptists have partnered together historically has been through Global Hunger Relief (GHR), which was established in 1978 as the World Hunger Fund.

Global Hunger Sunday serves as an opportunity for churches to promote GHR and take up an offering to support Southern Baptist efforts to meet needs and share the gospel around the world.

Resources donated to GHR undergird the gospel-centered hunger projects carried out year-round by Send Relief, a joint ministry of IMB and the North American Mission Board.

“When the IMB and NAMB came together several years ago through Send Relief, we saw the power of what it means when Southern Baptists say we are stronger together,” said NAMB president Ezell. “Our work through Global Hunger Relief fuels outreach through state conventions as well as through missionaries and other partners around the globe.”

An estimated 2.3 billion people are dealing with various levels of food insecurity around the world, and GHR generates opportunities for believers around the world to engage those in need to be sure they are fed physically as well as spiritually.

Send Relief began promoting the 6.35 Challenge this year as a way to encourage more churches and individuals to become involved in the effort to alleviate hunger and spread the good news of Jesus Christ through giving, praying, and serving.

Rooted in Jesus’ declaration about being the Bread of Life in John 6:35, the 6:35 Challenge asks people to give at least $6.35 to GHR, to commit to praying at 6:35 p.m. during the month of August, and to serve with their church or small group to help those in need.

“As we share bread with people, we share the Bread of life with them,” Chitwood said. “So, the gospel goes along with your contribution.”

The website for GHR – globalhungerrelief.org – includes more information about the ministry along with a place to donate to the effort and to find promotional resources churches can use to promote an offering among their people.

— Brandon Elrod writes for the North American Mission Board.