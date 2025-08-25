Celebrating Ministry Partners

I keep a packed duffle bag on the top shelf of my closet so that I can be ready to go at a moment’s notice when a disaster occurs. In the past two decades, I have been a part of multiple disaster relief responses in five states. On Sept. 27, 2024, I found myself in unfamiliar territory. For the first time, I was in the middle of a disaster area as a resident rather than a volunteer. I remember instinctively gathering the resources that I could find and organizing work crews to begin recovery from Hurricane Helene. It did not take long to discover that we needed help. Fortunately, other SCBaptists and Southern Baptists have duffle bags or suitcases packed in their closet so that they can respond when the call for help comes.

In just a matter of days, I was the pastor of a church where a Disaster Relief Command Center was set up. One evening as I drove up to our church to check on everyone, I was overwhelmed at the sight of a shower unit, pickup trucks, tractors and Disaster Relief trailers. I sat in my truck with tears of appreciation rolling down my cheeks. I was tired. Our resources were depleted. People were calling and asking for help that our church and our association could not provide. In that moment, I found great consolation in knowing that we were not alone.

I often remind our church that as SCBaptists we are better together. Yet, through Hurricane Helene, I realized that as SCBaptists we are not alone. We are a part of a family of more than 2,100 churches working together to advance the Great Commission and fulfill the Great Commandments. While we are most closely connected at the church and associational levels, we are a part of a big family. The SCBaptist Convention has many ministries and ministry partners.

Have you ever stopped to think about the blessing that our ministry partners are to our cooperative work? The Baptist Courier keeps us informed about the work of SCBaptists across the state and across the world. The Baptist Foundation helps us grow and manage God’s money for kingdom purposes. Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries ministers to children and their families. The SCBaptist Ministries of Aging helps individuals and families as the number of years begins to outlast the quality of life. We have three great universities that educate our students with a biblical world view. The South Carolina Woman’s Missionary Union encourages churches to give to missions, pray for missions and to live on mission. We have camps that lead our children and students to know Jesus and to discover His plan for their lives. When disaster comes, we have an army of yellow and blue shirts that respond at a moment’s notice. I have only scratched the surface of the true impact that SCBaptist ministries and ministry partners make here in South Carolina and around the world on a daily basis.

If you are like me, it is easy to get caught up in the busyness of our own ministries and forget that we are a part of a larger family. That larger family is financially fueled by our Cooperative Program dollars and spiritually fueled by our prayer support. How much do you know about SCBaptist ministries and ministry partners? The annual meeting in November will be a celebration of all that God is accomplishing through SCBaptist ministries and ministry partnerships. On Tuesday afternoon, we will specifically focus on the value of SCBaptist ministry partnerships.

Our ministry partners touch the lives of countless numbers of diverse people groups throughout South Carolina and beyond. I look forward to hearing from our ministry partners in person and celebrating how our cooperation expands all our lives, our ministry, and our kingdom family. Make plans to join us Nov. 10-11 at Taylors First Baptist Church as we celebrate the kingdom impact that is being made by SCBaptist ministries and ministry partners.

— Chuck Sprouse, pastor of First Baptist Church of Ninety Six, is 2025 president of the South Carolina Baptist Convention.