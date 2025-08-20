Charleston Southern Unveils Renovated Dining Hall

$5 million project completed in 100 days, new name revealed

Charleston Southern University hosted a soft opening along with its dining services partner, Aramark, on Aug. 18 to celebrate the renovations and the unveiling of a new name for the CSU dining hall.

President B. Keith Faulkner said, “Our new dining hall, or ‘The Caf,’ is a place for our students to fellowship and enjoy each other’s company. This remodeled space provides the atmosphere and furnishings to allow students to enjoy a great meal and relax in between classes. We want to level up and give the best experience possible to our students. Our team, alongside Aramark, pulled together to make this a reality, not just a dream.”

The $5 million update features a streamlined entry, a revamp of the serving stations, new flooring and furniture, and structural changes for more efficient service.

The most notable changes include the removal of the stairs to a mezzanine in the dining hall, enclosing the mezzanine with glass with new stair access to The Buc Stop, and several new stations in the dining hall branded with themes offering unique options, such as:

Global Kitchen, offering menu variety from around the world;

Graze, a self-service salad bar;

True Balance, an already popular station that avoids the most common food allergens;

Achieve Kitchen, a high-protein, high-energy station;

Urban Kitchen, offering daily Buc favorites;

Savory Stack, a sandwich and wrap station;

Upper Crust, serves pizza by the slice or made-to-order pies, as well as flatbreads, calzones, and strombolis;

Root, a culinary vegetarian and vegan station for natural good eating;

Confectionary, a special dessert bar showcasing soft serve ice cream and decadent treats; and,

An all-day breakfast bar.

April Clark, Aramark’s vice president of operations for the Southeast region, and a 2002 graduate of Charleston Southern, said, “I had the privilege of supporting Ben Davidson, CSU Aramark general manager, and celebrating my alma mater to open a new dining hall to enhance the student experience. This is a place where students can gather, connect, and build community.”

During the 100-day renovation project this summer, the university conducted a facility-naming contest with current students, alumni, and employees. With more than 1,000 submissions, the final tally landed on a name students have called the space for decades. The Caf was the winner by a landslide.

Faulkner said the board of trustees caught the vision of what the university wanted to do and thanked the trustees in attendance for their support and courage to make the project a reality.

Brittney Greer, interim vice president for student life, said, “The student life team is excited and honored to open our new dining hall. We give thanks to God for His blessings as we continue to grow. May this hall be a place where everyone feels welcome, valued, and at home.”

The Caf officially reopens for full service on Thursday, Aug. 21 — which is move-in day for new residential students. The Buc Stop, a 2021 addition to the second floor of the Student Center, also received a renovation that includes an aesthetical update as well as expansion of a mobile-order fast food hub. The lounge will continue to be open 24/7 to students and will follow campus holidays and closures.