Roof of Greenville Church Collapses

Upstate Church Haywood’s roof collapsed at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, Aug. 17, according to lead pastor Wayne Bray. The cause is still unknown.

On Saturday, a church member was loading PowerPoint slides in preparation for the Sunday morning service and happened to look up and see the building sagging, according to teaching pastor Dallas Wilson. Church leaders heard the news, and more than 20 people came to help move chairs and production equipment out of the sanctuary and into the gym that night in preparation for Sunday morning service.

No one was injured, and leaders are keeping visitors away from any danger.

Despite the roof collapse, the church met for worship and even had baptisms on Sunday.

Bray said, “We have never felt like a building is our church.” He continued, “A building may come and go. Buildings are built and buildings fall, but the gospel of Jesus Christ will stand forever.”