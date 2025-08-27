Cory Horton to be Candidate for SCBC President-Elect

When South Carolina Baptists gather for their annual meeting at First Baptist Church, Taylors, on Nov. 10–11, Cory Horton, pastor of Brushy Creek Baptist Church, will be nominated to serve as president-elect of the state convention.

Horton has led Brushy Creek Baptist, one of the state’s most historic congregations and the mother church of many Greenville-area churches, in ministry and mission since 2021. Under his leadership, the Taylors congregation has continued its legacy of strong biblical preaching, evangelistic passion, and Cooperative Program generosity.

“His Baptist roots run deep,” noted Daniel Dickard, senior pastor of Shandon Baptist Church in Columbia, in nominating Horton. “The son of a bi-vocational Baptist preacher, he grew up immersed in the life of the local church and remains thankful for the formative influence of the Baptist church in rural America.

“Today, while serving in the growing city of Greenville, he has seen firsthand how the gospel impacts both small towns and thriving urban centers. He is deeply committed to the cooperative work of Southern Baptists,” Dickard said.

Horton earned his Master of Divinity degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and his Doctor of Ministry in Preaching from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. Beyond the local church, he has served as moderator of Greenville Baptist Association and on the South Carolina Baptist Convention’s Committee on Committees.

“His home life reflects the same faithfulness and integrity that characterize his ministry,” Dickard said, adding that Horton and his wife, Wendy, have been married for 23 years and are raising three teenagers.

“South Carolina Baptists need leaders who embody both conviction and cooperation. Dr. Horton is such a leader — a faithful pastor, a trusted ministry partner, and a good friend to many,” Dickard said. “His life and ministry testify to his love for Christ, His church, and our shared mission.”