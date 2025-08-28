Daniel Appointed Anderson University Director of Leadership and Organizations

Larry G. Daniel was recently named as the director and a professor in the Center for Leadership and Organizations at Anderson University.

“I am excited to be part of the premier educational experience at Anderson University. As a doctoral-level educator, I have the privilege of helping our students become scholars,” Daniel said. “Our program operates at the intersection of knowledge, wisdom, logic, experience, and faith. My goal is to be an exemplar for our students in each of these areas and to produce scholars and leaders who make a positive impact on the world.”

University Provost Ryan Neal said, “I am delighted that Dr. Daniel has joined Anderson University. As one of the newest members of our academic leadership team, he brings the necessary expertise, a record of serving in significant administrative roles in higher education, strong leadership, and a high degree of emotional intelligence. These attributes, along with his commitment to advancing Anderson University’s mission, position our Center for Leadership and Organizations for future growth, in breadth, depth and quality.”

The Anderson University Center for Leadership and Organizations offers online Ph.D. in Leadership programs with concentrations in Business and Christian Ministry. With its interdisciplinary faculty and curriculum evolving to meet today’s leadership needs, the program is designed to equip its graduates for the highest levels of scholarship and leadership across diverse fields that include business, ministry, education, public service, healthcare and nonprofits. The AU Center for Leadership and Organizations currently serves more than 140 doctoral students.

With 26 years of experience as an educational leader — including leadership appointments at Anderson University, the University of Texas Permian Basin, The Citadel, the University of North Florida and the University of North Texas — Daniel’s career in education entails service as a public school teacher, university faculty member, center director, associate dean, and dean.

Daniel holds a Ph.D. in Educational Administration and an M.Ed. in Special Education, both from the University of New Orleans. He also has a B.A. in Secondary Education from Southeastern University.

His teaching experiences in higher education include coursework in teacher education, educational foundations, research methods, quantitative data analysis, measurement, and leadership and organizations. He has worked with students in face-to-face, online/hybrid, and field-based settings.

An experienced scholar, Daniel has conducted research in several areas, including leadership, teacher education, education reform, and research methodology. He has published more than 70 peer-refereed articles and chapters and has presented more than 200 scholarly papers. He has mentored numerous doctoral students through the dissertation process and has frequently co-published research with his doctoral students.

He has served regularly as an editor and editorial board member, including current appointment as interim editor for Research in the Schools, and past editorships of Educational and Psychological Measurement and Middle Grades Research Journal. He has served as principal investigator for $4 million in externally funded projects, and, over his career as a higher education leader, has participated in closing $17 million of donor gifts.

An advocate for the involvement of faculty and students in the educational policy process, Dr. Daniel is past chair of the Government Relations and Advocacy Committee of the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education and has led deans’ organizations in three states. He is a past member of the Special Interest Groups executive committee of the American Educational Research Association and has served in various leadership capacities in two regional educational research associations.

Daniel has been heavily involved in preparing for SACSCOC accreditation visits and previously served for 15 years as a lead site reviewer for the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP).

A committed Christian and church lay leader, he resides in Powdersville with his wife, Caren.

— Andrew J. Beckner is executive director of public relations at Anderson University.