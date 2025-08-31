Every member matters in the goal of ministry

Editor’s note: The following is an excerpt from “Every Member Matters” by Matthew Capps and Josh Wredberg, releasing Sept. 2, 2025, from B&H Publishing Group.

“To equip the saints for the work of ministry, to build up the body of Christ, until we all reach unity in the faith and in the knowledge of God’s Son, growing into maturity with a stature measured by Christ’s fullness. Then we will no longer be little children, tossed by the waves and blown around by every wind of teaching, by human cunning with cleverness in the techniques of deceit. But speaking the truth in love, let us grow in every way into him who is the head — Christ. From him the whole body, fitted and knit together by every supporting ligament, promotes the growth of the body for building itself up in love by the proper working of each individual part” — Ephesians 4:12–16.

The goal of member-to-member ministry is a church that is growing in maturity. This happens as members serve one another by speaking the truth of Jesus Christ into each other’s lives. As we faithfully serve each other this way, we begin to think the same true things about the Faith, and we grow in our understanding of Jesus Christ and in our relationship to Him.

God’s goal for each one us, His children, is conformity to the image of Jesus Christ. Romans 8 says He foreknew, predestined, called and justified us so that one day we would fully be conformed to the image of His Son. The way He’s accomplishing this is through the church — through the ministry of other Christians. Individually and corporately, we are being changed into the likeness of Jesus Christ. We are thinking more like Him, acting more like Him, loving more like Him and becoming more like Him.

As this happens, we stop acting like spiritual children, but grow up into mature manhood (v.13). It’s hard to define manhood, but you know it when you see it. We’ve all seen two guys the same age, and one strikes us as a man and the other as a boy. The way they act, talk, and view life — one has started to get it and the other still doesn’t.

Church members need to help each other get it. We need to help each other handle the ups and downs of life with maturity instead of throwing a temper tantrum. We need to protect each other from those who would take advantage of the weak and immature in our midst. We need to care deeply for the spiritual growth and maturity of those around us.

If you identify areas of immaturity in another member — whether theological, spiritual, social or ethical — you have a responsibility to engage them with the goal of helping them mature. It’s important for you to keep the goal in mind — you’re trying to help grow into greater maturity. Beating someone over the head with a Bible rarely helps them mature. Loving and patiently walking with them and helping them understand the truth and pushing them to greater love for Christ will help them grow up into Him.

There’s always room for a church to grow in maturity because our goal is to reach the measure of the height of the fullness of Christ (v.13). No church should ever be content with their current level of maturity, but should always be pushing, always growing, always progressing. Ultimately, spiritual maturity is a group project. It happens within the church as each member engages in the lives of their fellow members. This is why we see so many “one another commands” throughout the New Testament.

Love one another

Honor one another

Be devoted to one another

Live in harmony with one another

Accept one another

Instruct one another

Agree with one another

Serve one another

Be patient with one another

Forgive one another

Admonish one another

Encourage one another

Be hospitable to one another

Show kindness to one another

We don’t care how mature you think you are, how many Bible verses you can recite, show us your maturity by how you care for others in the church. Jesus said that people would know His disciples by their love for each other. What does your love for others in your church reveal about your spiritual maturity? We’re not asking about your Bible knowledge, we’re asking about your care for others. Are you helping your church body grow to be more like Christ by investing in the lives of the other members? You cannot keep the “one anothers” of the New Testament apart from a commitment to a local church family.

Matthew Z. Capps is lead pastor of Fairview Baptist Church in Apex, N.C. Josh Wredberg is lead pastor of Redeemer Community Church in Fuquay-Varina, N.C.