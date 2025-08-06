How Do We Grow in Wisdom?

The biblical view of wisdom has some things in common with secular ideas of wisdom, but the differences are also profound. A simple definition of wisdom is “the ability to use knowledge and experience to make good choices and live well.” Scripture supplements this by defining what kind of knowledge and experience truly matter and by showing what it means to live well in light of God’s truth.

Secular wisdom is shaped by a narrow human perspective, seeking the good life based on flawed and sinful reasoning. In his enduring classic The Pilgrim’s Progress, John Bunyan created the character Worldly Wiseman to illustrate this kind of thinking in contrast to true Christian wisdom.

Worldly Wiseman urged Christian to seek salvation by avoiding the humiliation, hardship, and danger of the cross, and instead to pursue the more respectable path of moral reform in salvation by works. He is called “wise” because he embodies the kind of secular or earthly wisdom that appears prudent and honorable in the eyes of the world — yet stands in direct opposition to God’s Word, which is the true standard of wisdom.

Alignment with God’s Purposes

Biblical wisdom encompasses the ability to apply knowledge and experience to make sound decisions and live rightly. Unlike worldly wisdom, it doesn’t arise from human imagination but begins with God and His Word. It entails interpreting life from God’s perspective and living in reverent obedience and practical righteousness.

True wisdom calls for alignment with God’s purposes, valuing His goals, and adhering to His commands. Those who possess biblical wisdom pursue godly ends such as righteousness, justice, and love for God and for neighbor, along with the best means to attain these ends. Scripture teaches that the fear of the Lord is the foundation of such wisdom (Ps. 111:10; Prov. 9:10).

It’s not surprising that the master used the word “shrewd” rather than “wise” to describe the manager who was being fired (Luke 16:1–8). The manager was wise only in the sense that he faced his problem directly and quickly devised a plan to secure his financial future. However, he was unwise because he did not follow godly principles in choosing or carrying out his plan. The master commended the dishonest manager for his shrewdness and noted that people of the world are often shrewder than believers. Yet, they are not truly wiser, because — as with the manager — they fail to apply godly principles in their goals and methods.

Paul contrasted worldly wisdom with biblical wisdom in 1 Corinthians 1:18–26. Because the world does not know God through its own wisdom, the message of the cross seems foolish to unbelievers. But to those whom God has called, Christ and His salvation are the power and wisdom of God.

We Should Grow in Wisdom

In the Bible, wisdom is an essential aspect of sanctification. Sanctification is “the ongoing work of God and the believer by which the believer is gradually transformed into greater Christlikeness, growing in holiness and obedience through the power of the Holy Spirit, from the moment of conversion until glorification.” Four elements of this process align with biblical wisdom.

• First, both sanctification and the pursuit of wisdom are progressive — they involve a lifelong, gradual process. Believers are called to grow in wisdom throughout their lives. Jesus Himself serves as an example of this growth, for He “grew in wisdom” (Luke 2:40). Paul’s instruction in Titus 2:3–5, where older women are to teach younger, also reflects the principle that wisdom is expected to mature with age and experience. Furthermore, Paul’s prayer for the Ephesians to receive wisdom (Eph. 1:17) shows that wisdom is not merely a one-time gift from God, but something believers must continually seek and develop.

By ignoring the principle that wisdom often comes with age, Rehoboam chose to follow the advice of his younger advisors instead of listening to the older, more experienced counselors (1 Kings 12:8). The results were disastrous.

An essential means of growing in wisdom is gaining knowledge of God’s Word. The psalmist teaches that meditating on and obeying God’s Word brings wisdom and understanding (Ps. 119:97–104).

The progressive nature of growth in wisdom explains why believers do not mature at the same pace; some display greater wisdom than others. For example, young King Josiah, at just 16, showed more wisdom than many of the older kings of Israel and Judah. Biblical wisdom does not come automatically with age but results from growing in Christ through knowing and obeying His Word.

• Second, both sanctification and the pursuit of wisdom involve the active participation of both God and the believer. God plays a central role in granting wisdom. Acknowledging this, Solomon asked God for wisdom to govern well, and James encourages those who lack wisdom to ask God for it, confident that He will give it generously (James 1:5).

Yet, Scripture also calls believers to actively seek wisdom. Proverbs 4:5–7 commands, “Get wisdom,” while Proverbs 2:1–6 teaches that although “the Lord gives wisdom,” His people must “seek it like silver and search for it as for hidden treasures.”

• Third, both sanctification and the growth of wisdom depend on the work of the Holy Spirit. The Spirit enables believers to grasp spiritual truths — wisdom that is beyond human understanding. For example, Acts 6:3 closely links Stephen’s wisdom with his being filled with the Spirit. Wisdom is not merely a result of self-driven moral effort, but a transformation empowered by the Spirit.

• Fourth, both sanctification and the pursuit of wisdom share the ultimate goal of Christlikeness. God’s purpose for believers is their transformation into the image of Christ (Rom. 8:29). Gaining wisdom is a vital part of this process. Since all true wisdom is found in Christ, growing in wisdom means becoming more like Him — the perfect embodiment of wisdom (Col. 2:3).

Know Christ

The deeper believers know Christ, treasure His Word, and walk in His ways, the wiser they become and the more they are transformed into His likeness. Let us pursue Christ that we may continually gain a heart of wisdom.

— Walter Johnson is a recently retired dean of the College of Christian Studies at North Greenville University, where he taught and served for 32 years.