NGU Unveils New Five-Year Plan   

President Gene C. Fant Jr. unveiled the university’s new strategic plan, “NGU2030: Building for the Future,” to faculty and staff on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

The plan’s development was guided by a 19-member steering committee representing students, trustees, alumni, academic, and administrative areas.

“NGU2030 articulates our dedication to forging new paths that advance our shared mission. By prioritizing faithfulness, fidelity, sustainability, financial stability, and the development of our students, faculty, and staff, we will continue to lead the way toward equipping students to be transformational leaders in church and society,” said President Fant. “Together, we will blaze new trails fostering success, faith, and growth for generations to come.”

The plan is structured with four “pillars” addressing programs, finances, engagement, and operations, connected to a foundational mission for the university. Goals within the plan include ongoing improvement of university facilities and infrastructure; adoption of new, cutting-edge programs; optimizing university revenue streams; and more.

“NGU2030 is the second strategic plan of the Fant administration,” noted Rich Grimm, NGU executive vice president who facilitated the committee’s work. “It builds on the many accomplishments that were made under the first plan, ‘NGU2025: Foundations for the Future,’ and with God’s help, sets a path for this next five-year period. We’re grateful for the steering committee’s effort to shepherd the process that led to this new plan.”

Accomplishments from NGU2025: Foundations for the Future included: renovations of administrative buildings, student spaces, athletic facilities, and housing across campus. NGU’s 2025 plan saw the addition of NGU Central, the 1892 Place, and the Robert W. Plaster Free Enterprise Center to serve as a home for NGU’s College of Business and Entrepreneurship.

President Fant said NGU2030 is a continuation of a mission that began in Tigerville in 1892.

“Rooted in our core values — Christ-Centered, Academically Excellent, Biblically Faithful, and Mission-Focused — this plan is both grounded and forward-thinking, building upon the progress represented in our previous plan,” he said. “It deepens our relationship with the community, continuing to enhance operational areas for efficiency, and launching new programs that will continue to prepare our students for their life’s calling.”

“I appreciated hearing the perspectives of representatives from across the community,” said Lee Bjornsen, NGU director of Institutional Effectiveness, and a member of the steering committee. “Student learning and development, in and out of the classroom, is always a priority, as well as investing in the faculty and staff who serve diligently in their respective areas. Good stewardship of our resources and identifying innovative, efficient ways to do our work were common themes in our discussions. I am eager to see how God will use this plan to build a strong future for NGU.”

Abigail Wilson, a senior graphic design major who will graduate this fall, said she is excited by the NGU2030 plan and the vision of university leadership.

“It is encouraging to know that future students will get to enjoy new things that NGU will provide, as well as some of the same things I have enjoyed,” said Wilson. “I have loved learning from my professors, having small class sizes, and having opportunities to learn, grow, and gain experience in my field.”

Members of the NGU2030 Steering Committee included: Joe Benson, Lee Bjornsen, Drew Calcutt, Will Cashion, Stuart Floyd, Jan Foster, Rich Grimm, Brian Hand, Vicki Hatchell, Matthew Heath, Brittany Hendrix, Kelly Hodge, Tim Huggins, Donny Mathis, Josh Milner, Brenda Peavy, Keli Sewell, Jeff Smith, and Matthew Thomas.

The full plan can be found at go.ngu.edu/2030.