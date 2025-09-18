Women’s College Roundup: AU Soccer Takes Down Clayton State

MORROW, Ga.—After being shutout in the first period, the Anderson University woman’s soccer team took over the game in the second period to win 2-1 over Clayton State University Sept. 16 at Laker Field.

“I’m really proud of the fight the team showed to come from behind to win the game.” said Head Coach Sarah Jacobs. “They never gave up and continued to follow the game plan. We learned a lot about ourselves tonight”.

Clayton scored within the first three minutes, then a defensive back-and-forth battle ensued for the rest of the first half. Anderson took only five shots in the first period while holding Clayton to five. Anderson’s offense would show off in the second period with 12 shots for a game total of 16. The Trojans defense held Clayton to just four shots in the second period. In 90 minutes, Anderson was so impressive that goalkeeper Aliyah Morgan had only one save possibility.

Leading the way in shots for Anderson was Meggie Powell with three. She scored Anderson’s first goal at 68:56. Zoe Stevenson had a solid game also. She had two shots on goals with one goal which came at 77:10 to give the Trojans the win.

Other Trojan offensive efforts included Gabrielle Kirchner and Ansley Douty with two shots each. Carly Keuffer, Kaitlyn Gregory, Kylie Swanson, Cameron Woods and Whitney Anderson each had one shot. Two of Powells shots were on goal. Douty, Swanson and Woods had one on goal.

AU Volleyball Falls to Lenoir-Rhyne

HICKORY, N.C.—In it’s opening South Atlantic Conference matchup against Lenoir-Rhyne University on the road Sept. 16, the Anderson University woman’s volleyball Trojans (3-4, 0-1 SAC) lost 3-0, but not before a solid third set effort (23-25) which saw back and forth action. Anderson lost the first two sets 16-25 and 17-25.

“I felt good about our practice on Monday and how we competed over the weekend,” head coach Todd Hay said. “Obviously, we were not ready to play and that’s on me. I’ve got to do a better job figuring out if it’s our personnel or offensive and defensive schemes. I do know we will get better and learn from this as a staff and team. Lots of good volleyball left to be played.”

In the third set, Lenior had the lead early, but Anderson won the set. In the first two sets, Lenoir earned the lead early and kept it.

Anderson had 35 kills in the match. Ava Reeves had 10 of those. Mia Elder had nine of them and Mikaylah Hedlund had seven. Anderson had 35 assists also. Ellie Nieporte led the Trojans with assists with 22. Mia Bennett had seven. Anderson had 43 team digs. Hedlund was the leader in digs with 10. Jamie Juhnevicz had nine. Hedlund had two aces in the game. Kaleigh Garren had one.

Converse Volleyball 3, NGU 0

SPARTANBURG—The North Greenville University woman’s volleyball Trailblazers (2-5, 0-1 CC) opened their Conference Carolinas play Sept. 16 against Converse Sept. 16 and lost 3-0. The first set was close with Converse squeaking by with a 29-27 win. Converse was solid in the second set 25-17 and another close set followed in the third one with Converse coming out on top 28-26 to win the contest.

Samantha Ball was the leader with 10 of the 30 team attacks. Haley Freemand had five and Reagan Funderburk had four. Allison ball had 16 of the 28 team assists. Madison Sherman had nine of those.

Ball had 16 of the 55 total team digs. Macie Gentry had eight in the game. Ellenor Crimmins had seven. Allison Ball also had seven. Allison Ball, Macie Gentry, Madison Sherman and Elise Smith each had aces.

