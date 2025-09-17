A Faithful Servant: Carolyn Rainey Retires

Carolyn Rainey, who began her first tour of duty with The Baptist Courier in May 1971, retired in May 2025.

Rainey did three tours of duty with The Baptist Courier. She started, at 21 years old, as the administrative assistant to the editor. She served in this position for two years before leaving to care for her children.

Rainey returned to the same role in 1981, this time for three years. She left again, taking the time to focus on her children and family.

In 2016, after working at an insurance company, Rainey returned for her third and final tour of duty with The Courier. This time she served as the circulation manager for nine years.

Rainey noted that many changes had taken place since she’d last been at The Baptist Courier. The publication had gone from weekly to monthly and, with the addition of a website, had entered the digital world. She said that Chris Holliday, the business manager, would joke that they were chiseling The Courier on stone tablets during her first stint.

Holliday said he could joke with Rainey because she was not only a colleague, but also a friend.

“She was very passionate about what she did, and I’m honored that I had a chance to work with her,” he said. “She is definitely part of The Courier’s history.”

Rainey said the Christian environment was something she greatly missed while she was working in the secular world, and she was grateful when she had the opportunity to come back. It was a safe space to which she had longed to return.

“We will miss Carolyn,” said Jeff Robinson, editor and president of The Baptist Courier. “She was a wonderful model of godliness and commitment to our work at The Courier. I am grateful for her many years of faithful service to God’s kingdom at TBC and also for her friendship in Christ.”

Rainey, now age 76, is a mother of two, grandmother of five and great-grandmother of one.

“I loved working at The Courier,” Rainey said. “Thank you to all there for the pleasure and joy of working with devoted Christians on the mission of spreading God’s Word. My life has been so blessed.”

— Samantha Meyeres is a senior at North Greenville University who served as a summer intern at The Baptist Courier.