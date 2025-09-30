Anderson University Student Dies From Crash — University President Addresses the Campus Community

Anderson University student Shane Roberts McVey, 19, died Saturday, Sept. 27. According to officials and Fox Carolina, McVey, was with four others when the crash happened on Friday, Sept. 26. According to Fox Carolina, and troopers with highway patrol, the Toyota4runner was heading north on White Horse Road and took a left turn onto SC123, and an 18-wheeler going south collided with them. According to WYFF4, everyone in the car was taken to the hospital.

The university is mourning the loss of McVey. Two other Anderson university students were involved in the crash, and one remains in critical condition, while the other has been released, according to the university.

President Evans P. Whitaker shared with Anderson’s campus community:

“Good Afternoon, campus family,

Diane and I, together with many others, want to thank you for praying for those involved in the car accident yesterday.

It is with deep sorrow that I share that Anderson University student, Shane McVey, passed away this afternoon.

May I ask that you please join us in lifting up in prayer Shane’s parents and his entire family, his friends, and all who knew and loved him?

This is certainly an incomprehensible tragedy. We grieve Shane’s passing. Shane knew and trusted the Lord Jesus Christ, so we take comfort from the assurance that he is now in Heaven, where Christ is, world without end. And yet, we still hurt greatly and are disturbed with the passing of these events. In this time, I want to encourage us all, individually and collectively, to share grief, pain and even our questions with the Lord.

Scripture reminds us that Jesus Christ himself sympathizes with us, that we can take anything to the Lord God as He cares for us, that God Himself is with us even in our grief – wiping our very tears, and that even when we can’t fully understand why something has come to pass that there is coming a day when there will be no more pain, no more crying —when we will be with Him forever.

We receive this news with assurance of God’s Word that we can still trust and believe the truth of Romans 8:28: that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.

As we each process this tragedy individually, if you find that you need and/or want to speak with someone to obtain counseling and/or spiritual care, I encourage you to do so. You are not alone — your Anderson University community loves and supports you.

Representatives from the Office of Student Development, the Office of Christian Life, and the Counseling Center will be in the Banquet Hall of Student Center this evening from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. If you would like to talk to someone or need someone to pray with, please do not hesitate to interact with representatives from these offices.

As we pray for Shane’s parents and family during this time of unimaginable loss and sorrow, please also continue to pray for all those involved in this accident. While one of our students been released from the hospital another student and a friend remain in serious condition.

Additional information will be provided as details are confirmed and as we receive permission to share them.

I ask that you continue to observe the request that we do not go to the hospital at this time as family and friends remain there, including representatives from the University. Thank you kindly for understanding.”