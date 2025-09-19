Caldwell Candidate for SCBC Vice President

Carey Caldwell, senior pastor of Bellview Baptist Church in Woodruff, will be nominated for vice president of the South Carolina Baptist Convention at its annual meeting in November.

“For the last three years I have had the joy of pastoring in the same community as Pastor Carey Caldwell,” said Daniel Godfrey, associate pastor of the Church at The Mill’s Woodruff campus.

“We have prayed together, planned and partnered in community outreaches and revivals together, and played golf together. In each of these settings, I have witnessed his love for the Lord, his family, the church, and our community. Carey is a genuine, humble, kingdom-minded, gospel-preaching, God-glorifying, faithful shepherd.”

Prior to Bellview, Caldwell was both associate pastor and senior pastor at Central Baptist Church in York, where he served for 10 years. A graduate of Gardner-Webb University and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, he has been a moderator of two Baptist associations, and served on the SCBC Nominations Committee and its Executive Board.