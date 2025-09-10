Carson-Newman University Announces New Tom Elliff Center for Global Missions

A new center devoted to preparing the next generation of servant-leaders for the mission field is coming to Carson-Newman University this January. The Tom Elliff Center for Global Missions will be a hub and resource for those pursuing service and missions — whether nationally or internationally.

The campus addition will honor respected longtime pastor and missionary Tom Elliff. Having pastored churches for 42 years, Elliff’s life has been one devoted to telling others the Good News of the gospel and introducing the world to Jesus Christ. Whether serving as president of the Southern Baptist Convention and the International Mission Board, or sharing the gospel on the mission field in Zambia, the Oklahoma native is passionate about doing his part to fulfill the Great Commission. It’s a passion that is contagious, making its way to Carson-Newman’s campus in East Tennessee.

Fully funded by a donor sharing the same vision, the center will be distinctively Carson-Newman, according to university president Charles A. Fowler — one reflecting the shared heart of the institution and the center’s namesake.

“The goal is to mobilize our students with the gospel internationally or in whatever communities they move to, in whatever disciplines they’re in — to be very intentional with the gospel,” Fowler said. “That’s really the heartbeat of what we’re going to be doing.”

Elliff echoes the rhythm of that same beat.

“Some of [the students] will be called to the mission field, but many of them are going to go as engineers, they’re going to go as teachers … physicians, musicians — we want them to have a heart for missions,” Elliff said. “Our vision is multiplying disciples, following Jesus into His harvest.

“We work strongly with the local church,” Elliff said. “In fact, we say strategically that we go from the church, through the school, to the field.”

— Charles Key is director of marketing and communications at Carson-Newman University.