Celebrating the SCBC Staff

I enjoy watching people who are good at their craft. I can sit for hours and watch someone carve things from wood or forge things through fire. We occasionally host a talent fellowship at church, and I listen and watch with awe as folks display wood crafts, quilts, blankets, artwork and other items that they made with their hands. People who are good at their craft are inspiring.

For the past seven years, I have had a front-row seat watching our SCBaptist staff leading and serving SCBaptist churches and ministries. The SCBaptist staff are Holy Spirit-led, and they excel at their craft. While the “Baptist Building,” located at 190 Stoneridge Drive, is a sight to behold, the true beauty is the staff that uses its building as a hub for ministry that begins in South Carolina and reaches around the world.

I have grown tremendously as a pastor and leader because of the influence that the SCBaptist staff has made on my life. I see in the SCBaptist staff a love for Jesus, a love for each other, and a love for all churches and ministry partners that are a part of our One Family cooperation. These days when I walk through the halls of the Baptist Building, the handshakes and hugs let me know that I have become a part of the sweet fellowship that exists in the SCBaptist staff family.

As I was preparing to serve as the convention president, I asked former SCBaptist presidents for advice or counsel. I was encouraged to take time to pray for the SCBaptist staff throughout this year. In November, I began praying each Tuesday morning for our convention staff. As I was praying one Tuesday morning in February, the Lord led me to the story of Mary anointing Jesus, recorded in Matthew 26:6–16. Through this passage, the Holy Spirit revealed seven prayer points that I have used to pray for the SCBaptist staff. I invite you to partner with me in praying for the SCBaptist staff using these prayer points:

Mary humbled herself. Humility is an essential trait of the people that God uses to accomplish His will. Pray that the staff will humble themselves at the feet of Jesus. Mary was bold in her worship. She took steps that a woman of her day would not normally take as she anointed their “Teacher.” Pray that the staff will come into God’s presence with the boldness of blood-bought believers. Mary was pure in her worship. To Mary, worship was simply between her and Jesus. She didn’t pretend because others were watching; she also didn’t hold back because others were watching. Pray that the staff will worship before an audience of One. Mary was advancing God’s purpose for the future. She anointed Jesus for His burial before He died. Pray that the staff will be sensitive as the Holy Spirit empowers them to lead SCBaptists with vision for the future work that He will call us to accomplish together. Mary was willing to pay the cost. She paid the financial and relational cost required. Pray that the staff will be willing to endure being misunderstood and criticized as they offer their best to the Lord as an act of worship. Mary held nothing back. She broke the flask to scrape out every drop. Even the flask was an offering. Pray that the staff will make everything they have available to God. Mary’s worship, obedience, and sacrifice are still remembered today. Her witness is an inspiration for believers in all centuries. Pray that the SCBaptist staff’s faithfulness and kingdom fruitfulness will inspire SCBaptists today and in the generations that will follow us.

I look forward to gathering with the SCBaptist family at the annual meeting Nov. 10–11 at Taylors First Baptist Church. Those who attend the annual meeting will see and celebrate firsthand how the SCBaptist staff excels at their craft of leading and serving SCBaptists.