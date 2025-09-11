Charleston Southern’s Aeronautics, Engineering Programs Celebrate Growth with Open House

President Keith Faulkner was walking through Reagan National Airport on a recent business trip when he heard someone calling repeatedly, “President Faulkner, President Faulkner.” He looked up to see a CSU aeronautics alumnus striding toward him.

The young pilot was about to leave on the longest flight he had flown in his career — Washington to Miami. “He had nothing but rave reviews about the CSU aeronautics program,” said Faulkner.

Faulkner shared the story at the Sept. 9 open house for the completion of Charleston Southern University’s Aeronautics and Engineering building.

Construction began on the building in 2019 but was soon interrupted by Covid. The engineering program took possession of the finished portion of the building, graduating its first engineering class in 2023. The program has grown to 90 students today. Conner Perkins, a senior mechanical engineering student said, “We are beyond grateful to have this space.”

The engineering program recently was granted ABET accreditation on its first try.

The open house celebrated the completion of spaces for the growing aeronautics program and a cellular genetics lab. Faulkner said, “We are preparing, educating, and equipping young men and women to do amazing things in every profession.”

Autumn Weaver, a junior aeronautics student, said the new building will add to the experience of developing flying skills and faith. She said, “The flight simulator lab allows us to sharpen our skills in a safe space.”

Lloyd Richardson, department of aeronautics chair, said the Flying Buccaneers are being taught by retired military pilots and veterans who bring wisdom and experience to the challenging program. Under Richardson’s leadership, the program has grown from 19 students to 200.

Elliott Summey, CEO of the Charleston Regional Aviation Authority, said there is a major backlog for pilots, crew, and aviation management. Summey said “Charleston Southern University saw a need and turned it into a reality.”

— Jenna Johnson is executive director of Marketing and Communication at CSU.