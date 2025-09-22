College Football: NGU Comeback Falls Painfully Short against WFU

TIGERVILLE—Eight yards short.

Dylan Ramirez led the Trailblazers to West Florida’s eight-yard line with mere seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. On fourth-and-eight, he was sacked as time expired to halt the game-tying drive at Younts Stadium on Saturday evening. Ramirez was sacked six times and fell to 0-7 all-time against West Florida.

Ramirez completed 23 of 32 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Eric Shaheed caught seven passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Junior linebacker Ty Cade led the defense with nine tackles and an interception.

North Greenville 1-2, 1-0 will host West Alabama next Saturday at noon.

Mars Hill 21, Anderson 14

MARS HILL— The Trojans second half comeback fell a few yards short at Ammons Family Athletic Center & Meares Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Anderson roared back and positioned itself to tie the game as time expired, but a time expiring hail-Mary pass fell short of wide receiver Zay Williams’ reach.

Williams caught six passes for 125 yards, which all led the team. His performance boosted him to third in Trojan receiving yards thus far. Tyler Wesley completed only 12 of 26 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown. Wesley also threw his second and third interceptions of the season.

Anderson 3-1, 1-1 will play at Emory & Henry next Saturday at 1 p.m. The Trojans lost 34-3 to the Wasps last season.

William & Mary 34, Charleston Southern 7

WILLIAMSBURG— The Tribe dominated the Bucs on Saturday evening, posting 447 yards of total offense and five touchdowns at Walter Zable Stadium. Redshirt Sophomore QB Zolten Osborne completed 9 of 16 passes for only 60 yards as the Bucs relied heavily on their ground game.

Freshman RB Hakeem Watters rushed for 119 yards on 13 carries, including a 63-yard touchdown run to provide the only Bucs points. Through two games, Watters has taken the team lead in rushing yards from Ke’Marion Baldwin, in under half the attempts. Junior linebacker Steve Zayachkowsky compiled 19 total tackles, falling three short of the school single game record.

Charleston Southern 0-4. 0-1 has now lost 14 straight, and will face S.C. State next week at 6 p.m.