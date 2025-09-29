EMMY Win, CFO Retirement, Evangelism Trends Highlight Executive Board Meeting

The fall meeting of the Executive Board of the South Carolina Baptist Convention was highlighted by reports of an EMMY win by Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries, encouraging evangelism trends and a retirement announcement.

The meeting was held at the SCBaptist building in Columbia, with Chair Stephen Cannon, pastor of Millbrook Baptist Church in Aiken, presiding.

Exciting Evangelism Trends

Associate Executive Director-Treasurer Lee Clamp shared exciting evangelism trends, including the 12,355 reported baptisms across the state, the 42 SCBaptist-funded church plants, and the 30,000 students engaged on college campuses with the gospel. “God was up to something this past year among SCBaptists,” Clamp said.

Although these statistics are all on the rise from previous years, Clamp reminded the board that the work is far from over. “What keeps me up at night is the 200,000 college students that we’re not engaging; the million people who moved into South Carolina in the last decade looking for hope; the 3,118 people groups around the world with no known convert.”

Clamp encouraged SCBaptists to press on, urging that now is not a time for less, but a time for more. “Let our convention lead the way until every life is saturated and transformed by the hope of the gospel.”

Update from Charleston Southern

Several ministry partners brought updates, beginning with Keith Faulkner, president of Charleston Southern University. Faulkner shared photos of CSU’s newly completed aeronautics and engineering building, with its advanced cellular genetics lab and flight simulation lab. “We’re the only four-year collegiate aeronautics program in South Carolina,” Faulkner said.

The program, which had 19 students in 2023, now holds 250. Enrollment overall is at an all-time high, with more than 4,000 students enrolled. Faulkner also emphasized CSU as a “Great Commission school,” saying that it is “a daily constant reminder of why we exist and why this body helps to fund us.”

Connie Maxwell Wins EMMY

The board also heard a report from Danny Nicholson, president of Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries, who shared about the continued growth efforts of CMCM through expanded facilities and trauma-informed services to provide more children a safe environment to heal from broken pasts.

In an effort to expand their reach, CMCM created a six-part, narrative short film series, “For the Dreams of Children.” They also announced that the series won a 2025 Southeast Regional EMMY in the category of Outstanding Public Service Announcement Campaign.

Nicholson said, “National recognition for this film series reveals that God is at work raising up Connie Maxwell to realize its vision to become a national leader in healing and ministry for vulnerable children and families.” Recognition at this level underscores the caliber of the Baptist ministries in South Carolina — “work so impactful it is being honored at the highest levels.”

The “For the Dreams of Children” film series can be viewed at: https://conniemaxwell.com/videos/.

WMU Efforts in Missions Education

Jess Archer, Executive Director-Treasurer of South Carolina Woman’s Missionary Union, emphasized the importance of missions education and SCWMU’s efforts to teach people of all ages about missions. Two recent examples included Student Consultant Lauren Morris leading a mission team of students to Latvia, where they were trained on sharing the gospel effectively.

Additionally, eight women participated in a Women’s Christian Leadership Cohort, where they took part in discussions about biblical foundations for leadership, spiritual disciplines, and more. The cohort also partners with Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary to offer a tuition discount toward the GO Certificate in Women’s Missions Leadership for those who complete the cohort. Another cohort begins Jan. 14, and registration can be found at SCWMU.org.

Archer said, “The more church members learn, pray and support missions, the better equipped every member will be to do missions and tell people about Jesus.”

Budget Recommendations

John Goudelocke, of the Budget Finance & Audit Committee, brought recommendations for the 2026 ministry plan, including that the Cooperative Program budget be $26 million, which reduces the budget by half a million dollars.

Another recommendation was for the 10×10 Plan (a 10-year funding strategy to further advance the Great Commission in seven priority areas) to be expanded to add an eighth category: Evangelism and Gospel Saturation. All recommendations were passed.

Holley Announces Retirement

In concluding the meeting, Chief Financial Officer Bryan Holley announced his retirement to the board after eight years of faithful service. “It has been my honor and privilege to be CFO and serve God, our staff, and our churches in this place,” Holley said.

Tony Wolfe, executive director-treasurer, said, “Bryan’s tenure will long be remembered as one of attention to detail, prioritization of the mission, joyful coworkmanship, and careful determination in the ministry.” Holley’s last day as CFO will be Oct. 31. He has agreed to help as needed in the months ahead to transition to a new CFO.

“Bryan has been a true servant leader. He led with integrity, built trust among our churches, and had a true missionary heart in his work,” Lee Clamp, AED-T, said. “SCBaptists are better because of Bryan.”

The Executive Board is scheduled to reconvene on Dec.9, 2025.

— Anna Gardner is creative editor for SCBaptists.