ERLC Names Gary Hollingsworth Interim President

The board of trustees for the SBC’s Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission named an interim president Sept. 16 during their regularly scheduled September meeting, held this year in Washington, D.C. — former South Carolina Baptist Convention executive director-treasurer and longtime pastor Gary Hollingsworth. The vote was unanimous.

Now living in the Birmingham, Ala., area, Hollingsworth retired from full-time ministry in 2023, at that time serving as executive director-treasurer of the South Carolina Baptist Convention since 2016. He is pastor emeritus of First Baptist Church Trussville, Ala.

Miles Mullin, executive vice president and chief of staff, has been serving as acting president since previous ERLC president Brent Leatherwood stepped down July 31.

Leatherwood was elected as president of ERLC in 2022 after a year as acting president following the resignation of Russell Moore. Leatherwood also had served as chief of staff for ERLC, as well as the entity’s director of strategic partnerships. He resigned following more than a year of growing controversy about his leadership and ERLC in general.

ERLC’s ‘season of transition and opportunity’

Scott Foshie, chair of ERLC’s trustee board, applauded Hollingsworth’s nomination, according to an ERLC press release.

“Dr. Hollingsworth brings a unique combination of executive leadership, relational depth and pastoral heart that will serve Southern Baptists well as he leads the ERLC through this season of transition and opportunity. We are thankful for his obedience and availability to be used by God in this way to serve and empower churches as we take the gospel to our culture and the public square.”

Words of affirmation

A variety of leaders and pastors across the denomination shared words of affirmation about Hollingsworth with ERLC’s board.

Hance Dilbeck, president and CEO for GuideStone, said, “Dr. Gary Hollingsworth is a wise and faithful servant, deeply trusted by Southern Baptists. His steady hand and godly leadership will serve us well in this pivotal season of transition and decision.”

Tony Wolfe, current executive director-treasurer for the South Carolina Baptist Convention, shared about Hollingsworth’s time in the same role.

“Dr. Hollingsworth led our state convention out of a season of great difficulty and into a season of renewed organizational stability and relational strength. He is widely respected across our state as a convictional, kind, thoughtful, encouraging and strategic leader. I have every confidence in him as interim president of the ERLC.”

Buddy Champion, current senior pastor of FBC Trussville, said, “Gary has a great heart for people and a passion to hear what God is doing in their lives. He is deeply loved by those he has pastored and led throughout the years. Gary will bring a listening heart and help the Southern Baptist family stay focused on the future. Gary will bring a wealth of experience and a solid grasp of Southern Baptist life to the ERLC. We should all be grateful for his willingness to serve in this capacity.”

Who is Gary Hollingsworth?

Hollingsworth most recently served part-time as donor relations manager (east) for GuideStone’s Mission:Dignity, traveling to various Baptist meetings throughout the year as well as spending time with individual donors. He will fulfill one previously scheduled event and then step away from the Mission:Dignity role to focus fully on his new responsibilities with ERLC.

Hollingsworth’s previous ministry roles included serving as senior pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church in Little Rock, Ark., from 2007 to 2016; as senior director of cultural evangelism for the North American Mission Board from 2005 to 2007; as senior pastor of FBC Trussville from 1995 to 2005; as senior pastor of FBC Alexandria, Va., from 1991 to 1995; as senior pastor of Shively Baptist Church in Louisville, Ky., from 1989 to 1991; and in a variety of other ministry roles prior to that.

His initial experience on a church staff began at Dauphin Way Baptist Church in Mobile, Ala., as minister to students from 1979 to 1981. He also has served in various denominational roles such as on boards of trustees through the years.

He is a graduate of the University of Alabama and holds a Master of Divinity degree from Southwestern Seminary and doctor of ministry degree from Southern Seminary.

Hollingsworth and his wife, Gwen, returned to the Birmingham area in 2023 and are active members of FBC Trussville.

— Jennifer Rash is editor of The Baptist Paper, Alabama.