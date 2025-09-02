Football Roundup: AU Opens Season2 with Win over Shorter

ROME, Ga.— Anderson ran all over Shorter during Saturday’s season opener at Barron Stadium in Rome, Georgia. The Trojans rushed for 220 yards, led by dual-threat QB Tyler Wesley, who notched 81 yards and two touchdowns. Wesley also completed 9 of 14 passes for 88 yards and another score. Freshman receiver Lennix Valarie led AU with three receptions for 35 yards.

The Trojan’s defense racked up seven sacks against Shorter’s QB Michael Rich Jr. led by redshirt senior linebacker Jerrod Woods, who posted two TFLs and a sack. Woods was second in sacks and TFLs for the Trojans in 2024. The seven sacks nearly doubled their single-game record (4) from last season.

Anderson welcomes Erskine at 1 p.m., September 6 at 1 p.m. for its home opener.

Box score

________

Vanderbilt 45, Charleston Southern 3

NASHVILLE— Charleston Southern was humiliated in its season opener at Vanderbilt on Saturday evening at FirstBank Stadium. Vanderbilt’s QB Diego Pavia completed 20 passes on 25 attempts for 275 yards and three touchdowns. The Bucs’ defense also allowed 201 rushing yards and three more touchdowns.

Bucs QB Zolten Osborne completed 8 of 16 passes for 54 yards and an interception. The Bucs totaled 135 yards of offense, and Zach Gordon nailed a 38-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining to produce the team’s only points.

“Good for us to make a big field goal at the end, really excited for Zach, I think that helps his confidence,” Coach Giardina said.

The Bucs hope to bounce back at Coastal Carolina next Saturday at 7:30 pm.

Box score