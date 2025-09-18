Gapway Baptists Mark 250 Years with October Revival

Gapway Baptist Church in Mullins is celebrating 250 years with a revival on Oct. 22–25 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 26 at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch at the Christian Life Center. Derek Brown, Adam Work, Steve Bailey, Cameron Proctor, and Chase McRae will be preaching. All of the speakers are connected to the area or Gapway Baptist Church in some capacity.

The church was founded in 1775.

Associate Pastor Cameron Proctor said, “While the first shots of the American Revolution rang out in Massachusetts, believers in the backcountry of South Carolina were organizing themselves into a local church.”

Gapway Baptist Church’s history demonstrates God’s faithfulness, he said.

“The early settlers gathered in brush arbors and riverbanks to proclaim the gospel. The 19th-century church disciplined and taught its members to walk faithfully. The 20th century invested in missions, training, and programs for every generation. And in the 21st century, Gapway continues to send ministers, support missions, and preach the Word of God week by week,” said Proctor.

Pastor Will Jones said their heart behind hosting a revival, instead of just celebrating their anniversary, is for outreach.

“We’re looking back 250 years but that should only cause us to look forward to the next 250 years,” said Jones.