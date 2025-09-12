New and Noteworthy Books — September 2025

Scribes & Scripture: The Amazing Story of How We Got the Bible (Crossway, 2022) by John D. Meade and Peter J. Gurry

There are many common questions and misconceptions surrounding the formation and history of the Bible: Why is the Bible composed of the current 66 books instead of others? Why are there so many translations? How are we to understand both the human and divine elements of the Bible? Scholars John D. Meade and Peter J. Gurry answer these questions and give readers tools to interpret the evidence about God’s Word.

Beginning with the history of the Bible — from the invention of the alphabet to the most recent English translations — the book focuses on three main areas: the writing and copying of the Bible, the canonization of the Bible, and the translation of the Bible. Using Old and New Testament scholarship, Meade and Gurry help God’s people better appreciate the story of the Bible as a way to better appreciate the stories in the Bible.

Christ and the Bible (Wipf & Stock, 2009) by John Wenham

Defense of the Bible begins with rational proofs for the historicity and accuracy of its documents. Wenham places the argument for the authority of Scripture squarely on Jesus.

With uncluttered logic and straightforward prose, Wenham marshals gospel evidence to show Jesus’s own view of Scripture­ — that it is historically accurate, authoritative, the standard for ethics, and the verbally inspired revelation of God. He then considers why we should listen to Jesus when He makes such claims, and why “Christ’s view should be the Christian view.” The study substantiates Jesus’s reliability influence on all New Testament writers. Wenham also considers two related problems: first, which writings really belong in the Bible; and second, the reliability of the text as now available.

7 Reasons Why You Can Trust the Bible (Moody, 2015) by Erwin Lutzer

Many answer this question with a staunch “No!” Critics increasingly attempt to poke holes in the authority of Scripture and deflate faith among believers. But longtime Moody Church Pastor Erwin Lutzer answers “yes” and furnishes powerful proof that God’s Word is exactly that — the inspired, inerrant, authoritative, all-sufficient oracles of the living God. In this revised and expanded edition of his classic popular work, Dr. Lutzer offers seven foundational arguments for the reliability of Scripture.

Does Science Make God Irrelevant? (Crossway, 2025) by Hans Madueme

Questions surrounding the origins of the universe and the accuracy of biblical accounts place science at the forefront of discussions between atheists and Christians alike. Believers criticize the natural sciences as untrustworthy or even as an enemy of faith, while atheists reprimand Christians for denying empirical facts of nature. Is it possible to rightly love both God and science?

In this concise book, Madueme offers a biblically informed perspective on science, helping readers embrace both faith and science in a responsible and God-glorifying way. The book addresses misconceptions, explains how Christian assumptions make science possible, clarifies the tension between science and miracles, and illustrates ways faith and science can coexist as allies. Readers will see how good science glorifies God and praises our Creator.